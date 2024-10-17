Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Pay Tribute to ‘Brother’ Liam Payne

The day after One Direction star Liam Payne’s death, his bandmates are speaking out. Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles all shared beautiful tributes to Payne via their social media pages.

On October 16, TMZ reported that Payne died after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina.

Louis Tomlinson Feels He Lost a Brother

On October 17, Tomlinson addressed Payne’s death in an Instagram post. He admitted he was “beyond devastated” to be writing the tribute to his fallen bandmate whom he considered a brother.

He also noted he wished he’d had the “chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.”

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday (sic), such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” Tomlinson noted.

Tomlinson shared that he and Payne “often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

He wrote that Payne was an “incredible song writer with a great sense of melody,” and admitted he was “instantly amazed” by Payne’s voice when they first met.

The singer shared that the two first met when Payne was 16 and Tomlinson was 18. “As time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for,” Tomlinson wrote.

Tomlinson added, “For the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction.” He credited Payne’s pitch, stage presence, and writing. “Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

He also included a note written directly to Payne.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” Tomlinson wrote.

Tomlinson noted the two had remained close, “even closer since the band.” He admitted he thought he still had a full life ahead of sharing memories with Payne.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was,” Tomlinson promised.

Zayn Malik Regrets He Never Got to Thank Payne

Malik also shared a tribute to Payne via Instagram on October 17. The caption of his post read simply, “Love You Bro.”

The first slide of Malik’s post showed an old photo of him with Payne. The second slide contained a lengthy statement.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me,” Malik wrote.

He continued, “I can’t help but think selfishly that there was (sic) so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.”

Malik added, “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the. most difficult times in my life.”

The singer shared that although Payne was a little younger than him, Malik felt his bandmate was always “more sensible than me.” Malik added that he and Payne butted heads sometimes, “I always secretly respected you for it.”

He also wrote that Payne was “the most qualified in every sense” in terms of their music.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a huge one last time and say goodbye to you properly,” Malik admitted.

Harry Styles Cherishes the Time He Spent With Payne

Styles’ tribute to Payne came via his Instagram page a few hours later. He shared a photo of Payne performing and posted his statement on the second slide. He wrote, “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing.”

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Styles continued.

Payne’s former bandmate added, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious.”

Styles also wrote, “He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.”

He finished out his tribute my noting his heart breaks for Payne’s closest loved ones as well as for “all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

The Instagram tributes by Tomlinson, Malik, and Styles all received millions of likes and hundreds of thousands of comments within a few hours.