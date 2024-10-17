Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik Pay Tribute to Liam Payne

The day after One Direction star Liam Payne’s death, his bandmates are speaking out. Both Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik shared beautiful tributes to Payne via their social media pages.

On October 16, TMZ reported that Payne died after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Argentina.

Louis Tomlinson Felt He Lost a Brother

On October 17, Tomlinson addressed Payne’s death in an Instagram post. He admitted he was “beyond devastated” to be writing the tribute to his fallen bandmate whom he considered a brother.

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday (sic), such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” Tomlinson noted.

Tomlinson noted he and Payne “often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.”

Zayn Malik Never Got to Thank Payne

Malik also shared a tribute to Payne via Instagram on October 17. The caption of his post read simply, “Love You Bro.”

The first slide of Malik’s post showed an old photo of him with Payne. The second slide contained a lengthy statement.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me,” Malik wrote.

He continued, “I can’t help but think selfishly that there was (sic) so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.”

Malik added, “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the. most difficult times in my life.”