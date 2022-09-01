‘MAFS’ Stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Reveal Sex of First Baby

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales from Season 12 of “Married at First Sight” found out some exciting news: They’re having a baby girl!

The reality TV couple shared the news first with People.

“A sweet Baby Girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed,” Myles told People. “I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!”

Myles shared pictures from their gender reveal party, which showed pink smoke.

Myles is looking forward to motherhood. “I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role!” she told People. “I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system.”

As for Morales, he wasn’t determined on having a little boy or a little girl, but now that he knows a daughter is in his future, he’s getting prepared. The Lifetime star is “praying” that his wife has a smooth delivery.

“I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl,” he told People. “I am so thrilled for the arrival of my baby girl!!!”

Myles and Morales had both said that the baby’s gender didn’t matter.

“We are elated and look forward to Baby Girl’s debut! You’re already so loved and adored our little cutie,” Myles wrote via Instagram. “We’re praying for a healthy baby and healthy Mama through delivery!”

Myles and Morales are one of the few “Married at First Sight” couples to stay together and welcome a baby after saying “I Do” on Decision Day.

About one couple per season seems to make it in the end, although that’s not the case for every season.

Jamie Otis and Dough Hehner; Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson; Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd; Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson and Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya are just some of the couples who have stayed together long-term.

Aliyya and Randall welcomed their first child, Reign Amir Randall, in June.

Myles Has Been Having Pregnancy Cravings

After announcing they were expecting in July, Myles has been sharing her pregnancy milestones on Instagram, which includes some of her cravings.

Myles shared a video of herself eating a plain doughnut on September 1. She joked that it was her fourth doughnut but that she would stop eating them after her fifth pasty.

“These cravings are ripping me to shreds,” she captioned the Instagram post. “It’s fine… balance. I’ll eat a salad later. But ima feed these cravings all day.”

Fans Congratulated Myles & Morales

News about Myles’ gender reveal made it over to Reddit, where fans wished the reality TV couple well.

“We sure do love our baby news over here on this sub! 🎀,” an original poster wrote, garnering more than 400 likes.

“Love the radiance!” one fan said. “Very happy for them . . . looking forward to updates!”

“She looks really good! I know she had health concerns about having a baby and it’s nice to see her looking so well and confident!” read another top comment.

“I knew these two were destined for greatness when he bought her a bicycle!!” a third joked.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 15 of “Married At First Sight” (produced by Kinetic Content) when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.