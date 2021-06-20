How to Watch ‘Cradle Did Fall’ Lifetime Movie Online

The newest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie is “Cradle Did Fall,” premiering Sunday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Cradle Did Fall” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Cradle Did Fall” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Cradle Did Fall” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Lifetime and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Cradle Did Fall” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Cradle Did Fall” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Cradle Did Fall” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Cradle Did Fall’ Preview





Play



Cradle Did Fall, promo 2021-06-13T01:33:18Z

Inspired by a true story, “Cradle Did Fall” is the story where “a woman poses as an infant photographer in order to befriend a young mother and steal her baby! ‘Cradle Did Fall’ stars Kristen Robek and Ali Liebert,” according to the Lifetime press release.

The promo for the movie doesn’t reveal what real-life story the film is based on, but it does offer a few hints at what happened to the young mother and her baby.

The young mother, played by Liebert, can be heard saying, “The last few days, I’ve had this really odd feeling, like I’m being watched.”

There is then footage of her calling 911 and saying, “I’m alone with my daughter. I think someone might be inside.”

Then it seems like the film has jumped forward to when the baby is a teenager and riding in a car. She says to the woman driving the car, “Mom, we did the right thing, didn’t we?”, to which the woman replies, “Can you imagine if I left you with your biological mother?”

So it sounds like the kidnapped baby ends up being raised by her kidnapper (Robek). But just what did the teenager (Mattreya Scarrwener) and her “mom” do that she is worried about?

The case sounds a bit like a real case profiled on Oxygen in 2020 about Mary Alice Wry, a woman who posed as a baby photographer in 1980. She used her ruse to enter Bonnie Gamboa’s house where she then murdered Gamboa and kidnapped her infant baby, Richard Jr.

However, it sounds like the Lifetime movie is based on either another case or they took great creative license with the story. Perhaps because baby Richard is a real person and is still alive, living a happy life where he is a newlywed, they didn’t have permission to re-create that story exactly.

“Cradle Did Fall” premieres Sunday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime. It is the latest in Lifetime’s “Summer of Secrets” slate. The upcoming films that will round out that programming block include “Doomsday Mom” on June 26, which is based on the story of Lori Vallow and stars Lauren Lee Smith, Marc Blucas, and Patrick Duffy, and “Picture Perfect Lies” on June 27, which is about a grisly murder that happened at a girl’s 16th birthday party. It stars Megan Elizabeth Barker, Laurie Fortier, and Matthew Pohlkamp.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.