‘Dance Moms’ Star Leading New Lifetime Movie

Nia Sioux, who starred in “Dance Moms,” is now going to star in a new Lifetime movie airing in September.

She’s Starring in ‘Imperfect High’

Sioux is starring in the new movie, called “Imperfect High,” with Sherri Shepherd. The movie will premiere on September 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

Hanna Brooks (Sioux) is the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the “it” crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys – a bad boy with a heart of gold, and an alluring, popular rich kid who is not as straight of an arrow as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother Deborah (Shepherd) must fight to save her from.

Just Jared Jr. reported that this movie is a follow-up to the Lifetime movie “Perfect High,” which aired in 2015.

Sioux shared the news in an Instagram video.

She wrote: “This was such a challenging yet fulfilling role to portray as it deals with such a delicate subject matter: teenage substance abuse and the pressures to fit in. Stay tuned for more updates!”

Lifetime replied, “We are so excited for this ❤️.”

Ali Skovbye, who also stars in the movie, replied: “yes yes yes.” Skovbye is known for her role as Young Tully on “Firefly Lane,” along with starring in “The Gourmet Detective,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “When Calls the Heart,” and more.

The movie will also star Gabriel Darku, Anthony Timpano, Samuel Braun, Deborah Finkel, Matt Kennedy, Aiden Howard, Jamall Johnson, Princess Davis, and Danyelle Tan.

She Starred in Nearly 200 Episodes of ‘Dance Moms’

Sioux is well-known, having starred in 196 episodes of “Dance Moms” on Lifetime, plus “Dance Moms Funniest Fights” and more. She also starred in eight episodes of “Sunnyside Up” as Lily McKay, 59 episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Emma Barber, and more, according to IMDb.

Sioux said in June that she had to grow up fast because she was on “Dance Moms,” Seventeen reported.

“I grew up so fast, not only just being in the dance competition world, but being on a reality TV show as well helps you grow up a ton,” she said.

But the show did have a “negative kind of effect” on her, she admitted. But she still wouldn’t change the experience if she could, because it made her who she is today.

“Even though it was really challenging, and sometimes I don’t have the best things to say about it, but I do have to always give them credit for just getting me to the place where I am today,” she said. “…I have a lot to thank for the show, and I will never take that for granted.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021 Schedule