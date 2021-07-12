New Trailer for Lifetime’s ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Released

On March 7, 2021, history was made when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss their decision to extricate themselves from royal life and move to the United States.

Markle openly discussed her struggles with mental health during her time living under the watchful eye of “The Firm”, or the institution of the royal family. Prince Harry expressed frustration with realizing that even he was powerless to help or protect his wife.

The heartfelt interview was groundbreaking and it inspired a new Lifetime movie, “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” Although the release date of the film has not been announced, a new trailer was recently released.

Watch the Trailer

Lifetime posted the trailer to Instagram. In the trailer, the actors portraying members of the royal family address the camera directly, documentary-style. It’s possible that the film will be formatted as a dramatized documentary.

In the real interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry and Markle were careful not to speak ill of specific royal family members. Markle sang the Queen’s praises and although she did share that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her cry before her wedding, it was only to set the record straight that she hadn’t made Middleton cry, as the British tabloids had suggested.

In the trailer, the actors playing Middleton, Prince William, and the Queen make it seem like it is them versus Harry and Meghan.

“This is the life we signed up for,” says the actor playing Middleton. “Here we value dignity above all else.” The actor playing Prince William chimes in with, “let everyone understand it. The monarchy is at stake.”

The actor playing the Queen says somewhat ominously, “the monarchy will always survive.” Finally, the actor playing Markle simply says, “have I made the world’s biggest mistake?”

The trailer also includes a brief glimpse of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Meet the Cast

This will be Lifetime’s third “Harry & Meghan” film, but the cast does not stay the same from movie to movie. In “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace”, Jordan Dean plays Prince Harry and Sydney Morton plays Markle.

Dean’s previous credits include the Hallmark movie “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane.” Morton’s credits include the Netflix television series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

It seems that Dean and Morton are friends in real life. In an Instagram post promoting the film, she wrote “very grateful to be working with these wonderful people! AND I get to be on this wild ride with an old friend?? Literal dreams!”

Jordan Whalen plays Prince William. Whalen also starred in the previous Lifetime movie, “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.” Laura Mitchell plays Kate Middleton, reprising her role from both “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” and “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.”

Mitchell also acted in the Hallmark film “October Kiss.” Maggie Sullivan will play Queen Elizabeth II and Bonnier Soper plays the role of the late Princess Diana. Soper, Sullivan, and Mitchell are the only cast members who starred in both of the previous “Harry & Meghan” Lifetime films.

READ NEXT: Is Lifetime’s Angie Harmon Related to Mark Harmon?