Heather Locklear & Meghan McCain Team Up for New Lifetime Movie

Heather Locklear and Meghan McCain are teaming up to tell the true story of Kristine Carlson in a new Lifetime movie.

“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” will star Locklear. McCain will serve as Executive Producer. The film tells the true story of Carlson, who struggles to cope with the sudden death of her husband while raising two children on her own.

Prior to her husband’s death, Carlson co-authored several books with him, all part of Dr. Richard Carlson’s best-selling series, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.” The Lifetime movie based on Carlson’s life will show her journey from overwhelming grief to self-discovery and healing.

Jason MacDonald of “The Vampire Diaries” will play Locklear’s husband, Dr. Carlson.

This Film is Locklear’s Triumphant Return

This will be Locklear’s first acting role since 2017. In 2018, Locklear was placed on psychiatric hold at the recommendation of her therapist. She celebrated one year of sobriety in April of 2020. She shared a Maya Angelou quote on Instagram to mark the occasion.

On July 15, Locklear shared an Instagram photo of several books written by Kristine and Dr. Richard Carlson. “My summer reading,” she captioned the photo.

The film also marks a turning point in McCain’s career. It’s her first project since she left the popular talk show “The View” earlier this month. “This was not an easy decision,” McCain said of her decision to leave the show in a video shared by “The View’s” Twitter account.

McCain posted about the project on her Instagram, writing that the work of Carlson helped her work through her own grief. “I can’t wait to continue on this journey with the creation of this movie and to be given the opportunity to share it with all of you,” McCain wrote.

McCain is the daughter of Senator John McCain, who passed away in 2018.

Carlson is Committed to Helping Others Cope With Grief

Carlon’s website states that her mission is to “help women transform from heartbreak and loss to live their best lives with joy, gratitude, renewed passion and purpose.” She spreads her message through retreats, courses, and her podcast.

She recently shared a family portrait on Instagram that included her late husband. “When Richard died, there was a big hole in our nest and it was so difficult. Navigating life during the first few years without him were so hard. But eventually we healed. We grew. And our nest was smaller but safe again,” Carlson wrote in the caption.

Carlson also shared her excitement about the new Lifetime movie based on her life via Instagram. McCain commented on the post, “Thank you for taking me on this journey with you Kristine! It is truly an honor. I cannot wait for the film!”

When Will the Film Premiere?

According to the New York Post, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” is about to begin shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. The film will air on Lifetime later this year.

Natasha Bure, the daughter of Hallmark actor Candace Cameron Bure, will also appear in the film as Locklear’s daughter. Natasha has previously acted in TV movies including Hallmark’s “Switched for Christmas.”

