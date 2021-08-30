WATCH: Lifetime Releases Trailer for New ‘Highway to Heaven’ Reboot

Lifetime is rebooting the popular “Highway to Heaven” series. This time, the new version is going to air as a series of movies instead of a TV series. The network has just released more details about the movies, including a trailer for the first one.

The ‘Highway to Heaven’ Trailer Reveals the Plot of the First Movie

You can see the new trailer here or embedded below.





Trailer | Highway to Heaven | Starring Jill Scott & Barry Watson | November 6, 2021 | Lifetime An updated take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new original movie reboot follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the first movie, premiering November 6, 2021, Angela the angel takes on the role of a temporary school… 2021-08-17T20:05:31Z

Lifetime’s description of the trailer reads:

An updated take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new original movie reboot follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the first movie, premiering November 6, 2021, Angela the angel takes on the role of a temporary school counselor. Working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson), she intervenes in the life of a troubled student Cody Grier (Ben Daon) who is struggling with the tragic loss of his mother.

The trailer introduces us to Angela, who tells the school principal that “a few weeks in one place can be enough to change a life.” She’s going to be a temporary guidance counselor.

In the next scene, we see her talking to a student, Cody, who lost his mom and letting him know how hard she knows that losing a parent can be. Then we see a scene where the dad tells his son that they both know his mom was in charge of their family.

“I’m kind of lost without her,” the dad admits.

There’s a voiceover from Angela talking about being an angel and how she can see and do things that other people can’t. Then she tells Cody that his mom has sent her with a message for him, and an actual message appears on a piece of paper that he’s holding.

In the next scene, his dad tells Angela that she’s too good to be true. “Are you a unicorn?”

Angela replies, “I’m actually a real angel.” Of course, the dad laughs in response. But we later see her telling him that her “boss” has big plans for him.

In a voiceover, Angela says: “Angels are real. We come to those who are looking for a miracle.”

The First Movie Premieres November 6

The first movie is going to premiere on Lifetime on November 6, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. So it will be part of Lifetime’s fall movie lineup. More movies are expected in the series in the future.

The original TV series ran on NBC from 1984-1989, covering five seasons and more than 100 episodes.

Grammy Award winner Scott has numerous credits to her name, including “First Wives Club” (Hazel Rachelle), “Black Lightning” (Lady Eve), “Black-ish,” “Flint” (Nayyirah Shariff), “Second Sight,” “Get on Up,” “Love Beats Rhymes,” “Black Panther” (mini-series as Storm), “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” (Precious Ramotswe), “Girlfriends” (Donna), and more.

According to a press release from Lifetime, the movie series is being produced in “cooperation with Cindy Landon and the Michael Landon Estate” and is inspired by the 80s drama.

