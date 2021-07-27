JoJo Siwa’s Unexpected Sitdown With Demi Lovato

Many of you may remember JoJo Siwa from the later seasons of ‘Dance Moms’ as the girl with the bow (famously referred to as JoJo with the Bow Bow). She has risen to fame after leaving ‘Dance Moms’, releasing the song Boomerang, becoming a popular YouTuber, as well as having clothing lines at both Target and Walmart, among other things. Her main following is and always has been young girls, obsessed with her sparkles, positivity, and dancing.

In January of this year the former ‘Dance Moms’ star made a Tik Tok mouthing the words to Born This Way by Lady Gaga, raising speculation that Siwa was coming out as gay. Then later in the month, after dropping multiple easter eggs hinting at her coming out, Siwa finally confirmed rumors by posting a picture of herself wearing a shirt that said “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” The following day Siwa went live on Instagram saying, “I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great! Right now I’m super-duper happy, and I want to share everything with the world.”

In July, Siwa joined superstar Demi Lovato on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, where Siwa revealed that she was waiting for the right person for her to publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I’m in love with and I’ll do something with it.’ And that happened,” Siwa said. This came after Siwa went public with her relationship to Kylie Prew, via an Instagram post, “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!”

After watching Siwa don rainbow attire and flamboyant costumes the past few years, her coming out was no surprise for many. While some were completely caught off guard, and felt Siwa’s coming out was inappropriate for her younger fan base. “I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren’t. A lot of them were: ‘I’m never buying your merch again. My daughter’s never watching you again.’ I couldn’t sleep for three days.” Siwa told People Magazine. Siwa contiuned, saying, “Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human,”

Siwa and Lovato’s conversation about their sexualities resonated deeply with many, since the two have similar experiences both growing up in the spotlight under intense pressure to be role models for young girls. Lovato has also previously struggled with publicly coming out, as well as embracing their sexuality and gender. Most recently, Lovato came out as Non-Binary.

Siwa went on to tell Lovato that they had played a part in her own “gay awakening” after seeing Lovato perform Cool for the Summer, “I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.” Siwa said. Prew, Siwa’s girlfriend, had a similar experience, “She was there with her mom, and she said, ‘After the show, my mom said, “Great show, wasn’t it?”’ And Kylie was like, ‘Yup, so great.’”

Lovato reminisced on that performance, saying, “I didn’t come out until 2017. But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was like 2014, 2015, and that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out but…” Both Siwa and Lovato have become gay icons of Gen Z, so we will definitely be hearing from the two of them soon.