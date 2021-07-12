The Lifetime Network Gets Dropped

The Lifetime Network has recently been dropped by FuboTV, a popular service for viewers who have dropped their cable and satellite subscriptions and are now fully committed to streaming. But now that FuboTV has dropped Lifetime, where can Lifetime viewers go to see their favorite network shows?

FuboTV Dropped Multiple A&E Channels

Lifetime wasn’t the only TV network dropped. FuboTV dropped multiple A&E channels. Altogether, on June 30 FuboTV dropped six networks: Lifetime, A&E, FYI Channel, History Channel, Lifetime Movie Network, and Vice TV, Cord Cutters News reported.

It’s not clear exactly why FuboTV decided to drop the networks, but CordCutters News speculated that it was due to FuboTV’s focus on sports content. Last year, FuboTV also dropped many Turner channels, including TNT, TBS, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, truTV, HLN, TCM, and more.

FuboTV’s Help page addresses the question of what happened to Lifetime and other A&E networks, although it doesn’t explain exactly why the channels were dropped. The webpage notes:

It has always been our mission to offer a leading package of premium sports, news and entertainment programming, while also balancing value and keeping your costs as low as possible. Sometimes, in order to continue bringing you the new programming and premium features you enjoy, we need to make adjustments to our channel lineup. As such, as of June 30, 2021, A&E Networks have left fuboTV. Despite this change, You can still enjoy a robust programming line-up of lifestyle, reality, documentaries and much more. In addition to live sports and top shows, you also have access to thousands of hit movies – both live and on-demand.

The page then presents a table with networks that FuboTV still offers as suggestions for alternatives to the Lifetime network. FuboTV suggests Oxygen, OWN, BET Her, and the Hallmark Channel. As alternatives to Lifetime Movie Network, FuboTV suggests Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

Alternatives for Streaming Lifetime Shows

If you’re still looking for alternatives for streaming Lifetime shows, The Streamable shared some alternatives that are offering Lifetime network programming. These include:

Philo for $25 a month and a 7-day free trial. Philo does not offer local and live sports like FuboTV, but it does have A&E, History, and Lifetime.

Sling Orange + Blue ($35 a month). This service offers A&E, Vice TV, History, and Lifetime, among other programming options. Sling Orange + Blue also includes channels like AMC, Disney, Discovery, FX, NBCU, and Turner, along with the Hallmark Channel.

Hulu + Live TV ($65 a month). This has all the A&E networks (including Lifetime) that were dropped from FuboTV, along with numerous other channels.

AT&T TV ($69.99 a month).

Cord Cutters News also suggests Vidgo as a FuboTV alternative.

You’ll want to look closely at what each package offers as compared to FuboTV. Although they’ll have the A&E networks that FuboTV dropped, some may not offer some of the other networks that you were enjoying on FuboTV. So it’s important to familiarize yourself with the exact programming offered by each service before making the jump.

