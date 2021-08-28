New Lifetime Movie About Breast Cancer Features Real Survivor

A new Lifetime film, “List of a Lifetime,” tells the story of a woman whose breast cancer diagnosis prompts her to make a dramatic change in her life.

Kelly Hu plays Brenda, who decides to find the daughter she gave up for adoption decades earlier and warn her that she might be at risk for breast cancer. Her daughter Talia, played by Sylia Kwan, encourages her to make a bucket list of everything she wants to do with her remaining time. Brenda forms a bond with the daughter she’s never known and gains a reason to fight for her life.

Shannen Doherty, who plays Talia’s adoptive mother, is a real survivor of metastatic breast cancer. In 2020, Doherty revealed that she had stage four cancer on Good Morning America.

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do,” she said.

Doherty Directs Breast Cancer Awareness Content for Lifetime

Lifetime will be airing special Breast Cancer awareness content throughout October as part of Lifetime’s Stop Breast Cancer for Life Campaign. The content features Doherty, Hu, Kwan, and Patricia Velasquez, who also stars in “List of a Lifetime.” Doherty directed the content herself.

“I got to direct special content for @lifetimetv @lifetimemovies for a very special movie List of a Lifetime. For me, being a part of this is very special as the movie is about breast cancer,” Doherty wrote on Instagram.

The star of “List of a Lifetime,” Kelly Hu, has also been significantly impacted by breast cancer. Deadline reports that her mother, aunt, and grandmother all had the disease.

When Does ‘List of a Lifetime’ Premiere?

The inspirational film will premiere on October 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime. For those without cable, the film will also be available for streaming on Philo, FuboTV, Hulu With TV, and Sling TV.

The film is part of a string of new films premiering on Lifetime this fall.

What Other Lifetime Movies Are Coming This Fall?

There will be new Lifetime movies premiering every weekend beginning on September 6 and going until November 6. Kicking off the new films is “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” which premieres on September 6.

The film tells the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to give up their royal titles and move to America. The film will also feature a depiction of the famous Oprah interview Prince Harry and Markle did in March.

On October 23, Justina Machado and Skyler Samuels star in “Switched Before Birth,” a cautionary tale about the unregulated world of in vitro fertilization. After a mistake during the IVF process, a woman gives birth to twins, but one of the babies isn’t hers.

The film’s director, Elisabeth Röhm, had a baby via IVF herself. “I personally endured an IVF journey and I’m so grateful to share this topic with you in what I hope will be well-received,” Röhm wrote in an Instagram post announcing the film.

