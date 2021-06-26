How to Watch Lori Vallow ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lifetime Movie Online

The latest film in the “Summer of Secrets” slate from Lifetime is “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story,” premiering Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Doomsday Mom” streaming online:

Starring Lauren Lee Smith in the title role, “Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story” tells the story of Vallow, who “gained national attention when her children, JJ and Tylee, were reported missing from their Idaho home in the Fall of 2019,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

As investigators learned of Lori and her husband Chad Daybell’s (Marc Blucas) involvement in a doomsday-prepper group, a trail of mystery was revealed spanning five states and numerous questionable deaths, before the bodies of JJ and Tylee were found in the backyard of Chad’s home in June 2020. Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy also star.

In an interview with Starry Constellation Magazine, Smith said that she wasn’t that familiar with the real-life case before she booked the part and it came as a real shock to her to learn what had happened.

“I think what surprised me the most was just the initial reaction of finding out the story in general and finding out exactly who this woman is and what had happened. I think the initial shock,” said Smith.

Her co-star Blucas said that he had known about it as it was happening, but he still researched the case and was struck by the differences between Vallow and Daybell.

“In his face, I saw remorse and in hers, I didn’t,” said Blucas, adding that it was hard for both him and Smith to get into the right headspace.

“The reality is that when we both got there, we were freaking out and I had called Lauren immediately and I said … how did they go from everyday people that we assume think and decide and have a moral compass in a certain direction, suddenly getting to the point where they’re going to kill their kids and then walk around in Hawaii … as if nothing has happened?” said Blucas.

Smith added, “It’s unimaginable to me how someone can go from … being brought up in this loving family, which is what we’ve been told to believe, becoming this person who would do these absolutely heinous things. … I’m a mother, so trying to sort of find those moments where you could see her love for JJ and for Tylee and [I] really infused that as much as possible. But, yeah, other than that it wasn’t the easiest part of this job.”

“Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story” premieres Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

