MAFS 14: Lindsey Puts Mark’s ‘Secrets’ on Blast During IG Rant

Their marriage might be over but “Married at First Sight” star Lindsey Georgoulis hasn’t stopped talking about her ex-husband, Mark Maher, better known as Mark The Shark.

The former couple was married during Season 14, which took place in Boston.

Mark and Lindsey had a whirlwind romance, and though they decided to stay married on Decision Day, the duo decided to split by the time the “Married at First Sight Reunion” was filmed.

Months later, during an Instagram rant on September 6, Lindsey accused Mark of using her while they were married.

“A year later and I couldn’t be happier. In spite of all the challenges,” Lindsey wrote, according to screenshots shared on Reddit.

Lindsey, who works as a nurse, said her marriage to Mark was a “crazy time” in her life. She was working two full-time jobs and filming five to six days out of the week.

The Lifetime star referenced some of the things shown on “Married at First Sight,” like Mark’s cat becoming ill and dying while they were filming. Lindsey alleged she carried to the burden of taking care of the ailing pet.

“I was catapulted into a full-time caregiver role,” she wrote via Instagram. “Forced to act as a mandated reporter, sat in vet emergency rooms late at night several nights. Managed the cat’s medications and administration as well as any vet appointments.”

Lindsey also claimed Mark wasn’t helping them financially, writing: “I was the only earner of income.”

Lindsey Opened Up About Her Weight Loss

Lindsey experienced weight loss since her time on “Married at First Sight.” The star didn’t change anything about her diet and exercise routine, but she did make her life more peaceful.

“A lot of fo people keep asking me how I lost weight. I dropped the stress out of my life. I have made zero changes to diet and exercise,” she said. “I get sleep now.”

“The point is stress can consume you and take over your body. Be mindful of your surroundings and who you surround yourself with,” Lindsey continued. “That’s how you trim the fat.”

Lindsey Claimed She Was Keeping Some of Mark’s Secrets

Before ending her posts, Lindsey claimed Mark was using her to remain in the limelight and hinted that she was still harboring some of his secrets.

She posted a screenshot of a message she left her ex-husband, where she admonished him for talking about her in his cameos.

“I definitely didn’t lose anything other than a husband that took advantage of me, and my kindness,” she wrote. “You know exactly what you did, and unless you want me to share I suggest you keep me out of your mouth.”

“You take a dig at me whenever you can, including cameos. You keep contacting me and my friends,” she continued. “Kindly just cut ties. I’ll keep my secrets about you to myself. You are welcome.”

Mark didn’t directly respond to any of Lindsey’s comments, but he did share a vague quote.

“When your head hits the pillow tonight, remind yourself that you are alright. You are doing a great job,” it reads. “Be patient with yourself, and remember that big things are achieved not all at once, but one day at a time.”

