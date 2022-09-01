MAFS Season 15 Spoilers: Are Krysten & Mitch Still Together?

Will “Married at First Sight” season 15 stars Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins stay together, or not stay together: That is the question.

Lifetime doesn’t reveal who stays together and who splits before Decision Day, but the Instagram account MAFS Fan has become a reliable source for viewers who want to be spoiled before the end of the season. Regarding Krysten and Mitch, forever might not be in their future. MAFS Fan predicted the couple “might” choose to stay together on Decision Day but aren’t currently married.

The prediction isn’t definite. “This one I may be wrong on. A source told me I was ‘1 off’ on my previous predictions but wouldn’t tell me more,” they wrote.

Krysten & Mitch Got Off to a Rocky Start

Mitch, 41, and Krysten 32, got off to a rocky start. Mitch complained about his wedding day look and then confessed to Krysten on their honeymoon that he wasn’t sexually attracted to her. Because Krysten didn’t fall apart after Mitch’s disclosure, it actually had the reverse effect on Mitch, making him more attracted to Krysten.

But Mitch’s fussiness didn’t stop during the first week. The environmental policy advocate has an aversion to single-use plastic and materialism, which popped out when they hosted their first party at their shared apartment and when Krysten and the rest of the “Married at First Sight” girls wanted to play a prank on their husbands.

They all got them the same shirt — a navy polo with white stripes and “little buttons” — but Mitch refused to wear the shirt. In order to get her husband to participate in the gag, Krysten had to tell disclose the joke to Mitch, and he took the shirt off as soon as all the guys arrived at the event.

Fans took to social media forums to sound off about Mitch’s antics. On Reddit, multiple threads were created about the 41-year-old, with one original poster saying Mitch “ruin’s everything.”

Krysten Isn’t Giving Up on Mitch

Krysten sat down with “Married at First Sight: Afterparty” host Keshia Knight Pulliam, who wanted to know if Mitch still had the potential to be “forever-husband material.”

“Absolutely,” Krysten answered, as noted by Reality TV World. “He has so many great qualities and they’re coming slowly but surely. But they are there, a lot of them.”

“He is extremely honest, almost too honest — almost to a fault,” Krysten added. “He is very passionate about his family, his work and he’s very hard working. There’s a ton. It would take me forever to list them all.”

During the August 31 episode of “Married at First Sight,” Krysten expressed that she felt like she was losing a part of herself while trying to compromise with her husband.

Krysten said her friends noticed something similar when they attended her “futuristic” themed house party. “They just wanted to see a little ‘Krysten’ here,'” the 32-year-old told Knight Pulliam, per Reality TV World. “Their support is really important, but they’re still very optimistic and positive.”

Don’t miss “Married at First Sight” when it airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.