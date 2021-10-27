‘MAFS’ Season 13: Are Myrla & Gil Still Together Today?

“Married at First Sight” Season 13 stars Myrla and Gil have a unique relationship. While many of the couples have experienced rollercoaster moments in their marriages — for better or for worse — Myrla and Gil have been taking things slow. In fact, Myrla refused to kiss her husband for weeks.

While Gil was waiting to be patient with his wife, he told Myrla he would choose to divorce her if their intimacy didn’t heat up by decision day. Gil has called Myrla a “brat” on several occasions and complained about her negative attitude. Myrla, on the other hand, hasn’t said anything negative about her husband.

So Are Myrla and Gil Still Together Today?

Because of the nondisclosure agreements, they signed with Lifetime before the show aired, Myrla and Gil are not contractually allowed to reveal their current relationship status.

Fans, on the other hand, have taken to speculate about the couple’s Decision Day outcome.

Some viewers on Reddit accused Lifetime producers of fabricating drama between Myrla and Gil for ratings.

“I think they’re editing things to try and generate conflict when these two are actually doing fine. I also think Gil knows what he’s doing when he complains,” said one person on Reddit who predicted they would stay together. “Deep down he knows he’ll stay married but wants their storyline to appear more dramatic.”

Not everyone was as positive there would be a positive outcome for Gil and Myrla.

“I’m sure Gil is all the things Myrla is grateful for,” they said. “It is possible Mryla has many of the qualities Gil desires in a wife, but he is so turned off by her negativity he has checked out. I feel bad for her. I do believe she will start being more positive now that she is beginning to see how her ‘honesty’ impacts how others see her.”

Myrla Opened Up to Gil

While Myrla is conservative with her emotions, she let down her guard, according to a sneak peek obtained by TV Insider.

Though Myrla enjoys the finer things in life now, she didn’t always live that way. The “Married at First Sight” star opened up to her husband about what it was like for her to grow up without money.

“I would not be here today if it were not for how I grew up,” Myrla said in a confessional. “The community, the environment of where we grew up molds us into who we are today and so I think it’s important for him to understand this is why I am who I am today.”

Myrla explained being in sports as a teenager helped teach her a lot of lessons.

“That molded me at a very young age,” she told Gil. “To be in sports you had to have all your stuff together… I had to figure out how to go and do those things on my own and communicate those things to my mom. So really it was a motivation to be better.”

Myrla explained that she and her siblings grew up to be successful. “We work hard. We did good. We’re making my mom proud,” she said. “That makes me happy, cause I know my mom struggled and went through a lot in her life so that we could be where we are today.”

Gil appreciated that Myrla came from humble beginnings and works hard to have everything she wants. “I love that about her,” he said in a confessional.

