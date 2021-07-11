‘MAFS’ Experts Slammed Over ‘Flippant’ OCD Claim

“Married at First” experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Viviana Coles came under fire by fans after they “flippantly” used the term OCD. The discussion took place on Reddit, where some viewers were upset about the way Dr. Pepper Schwartz referred to season 13 participant Johnny as having obsessive-compulsive disorder because he was organized and extremely hygienic.

However, OCD is a disorder where people suffer from experiencing thoughts and fears, which result in compulsive behaviors, as noted by the Mayo Clinic.

A popular thread on the “Married at First Sight” subreddit questioned the experts’ legitimacy.

“Anyone else bothered by how flippantly the experts used “OCD”? You’d think as ‘experts’ they’d be more sensitive to this term and realize it doesn’t mean people are hyper-organized,” the original poster wrote. “I’m probably overly sensitive to it, and I know people use it casually, but as “experts” they should do better. Tacky.”

The post garnered scores of upvotes and amassed dozens of comments.

“My husband and I said the same thing. Pastor Cal & Dr. Pepper are not clinicians, so I can give them a bit of a pass because it has become a part of the lexicon, but Dr. Viviana should have definitely called them out on it and production should have removed it,” the top response says. “OCD is not being a ‘neat freak’ or super organized.”

“Sensitivity has never been the strong suit of any expert that has appeared on this show,” another added. “All of them have made ignorant comments over the years.”

‘MAFS’ Experts Regretted Past Matches

With 13 seasons of “Married at First Sight,” the experts are used to being criticized by viewers. They received a forceful backlash from fans during season 12 after they matched Paige Banks with Chris Williams.

In fact, they admitted that they regretted matching Williams with Banks during the Season 12 reunion.

“I’m happy with the other three. You can’t really tell what anyone is really going to do until they’re actually in the process,” Roberson said, according to The Sun. “This season has been stressful out of any one I’ve been a part of.”

“Seeing who they are as singles verse married folk, that’s the piece of the puzzle that we don’t know,” Coles added, per The Sun. “Once they say those I do’s we hold onto our seats because the truth is we want them to be who they were because that’s who they matched.”

Johnny Is Matched With Bao

After meeting all the singles, the experts decided to match Johnny with Bao. After all, they both seemed to be organized. Bao was in the middle of making bread when Dr. Viviana stopped by for an impromptu visit, and Bao told her that she has all her recipes for bread saved on a spreadsheet.

As noted by SoapDirt, Johnny told Dr. Pepper that he was looking for a partner who was loving, spirited, open-minded, and had good communication skills. Bao explained to Dr. Vivana that she wanted a “nerd” who was charismatic and could make her laugh.

While Bao wanted someone who was Asian or caucasian, she was hesitant about getting matched with an Asian man, telling Dr. Viviana she was afraid she might have already met him. Dr. Viviana cautioned her to keep an open mind.

