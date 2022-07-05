‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Cast Spoilers

WARNING! This post contains major spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know anything about MAFS season 15.

Married at First Sight is back on July 6, with a couple of major differences. First, the show has moved to the West Coast for the first time in its history. Five couples from San Diego, California will be heating up the screen in season 15.

Second, only two OG experts are participating this time: Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson. Dr. Viviana Coles will not be returning this season. Coles revealed in an Instagram post on May 27, “I have decided to focus more of that energy on new exciting opportunities to further my mission to help others in their intimate relationships. I won’t be returning to Married at First Sight next season.”

According to Us Weekly, two new experts will be introduced in season 15: DeVon Franklin and Dr. Pia Holec. Neither of the new experts were included in the “Casting Special,” which aired on June 22. It appeared as if Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal matched this season’s five new couples on their own.

Meet the Couples

All five couples were introduced on the “Casting Special,” and then discussed at length on the “Kickoff Special,” hosted by Keven Frazier, on June 29.

Lindy & Miguel

Lindy and Miguel evoked mixed predictions as to their likelihood of success as a couple on the MAFS “Kickoff Special.” Lindy is a 29-year-old with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy. Miguel is a scientist who, according to Lifetime, “feels as though Married At First Sight is the perfect juxtaposition of chance and methodological romantic pairing, and wishes to dissect whether love is solely dictated by fate and happenstance or if it can be manufactured and concocted in a lab-like setting.” Miguel is also an avid player of the Role-Playing Game (RPG) Dungeons & Dragons, which may satisfy Lindy’s desire for “a nerdy companion,” a want which she revealed on the “Casting Special.”

Krysten & Mitch

Sorority girl meets avid environmentalist. Krysten is a 32-year-old sales representative who was previously engaged, but has never been married. She was the president of her sorority in college and she “loves love,” according to Lifetime. Mitch is a 41-year-old environmental policy advocate who loves to surf. Krysten likes bald men, and Mitch fits that bill, so several panelists on the MAFS “Kickoff Special” think they might have a chance. Fans have varied reactions. One Instagram user wrote, “These two aren’t going to work, he looks like he could be her father!! Hell no!! Lol.” Another disagreed, posting, “Jamie and Doug vibes, she won’t be attracted to him but will warm up and fall in love.”

Alexis & Justin

Alexis likes tall, muscular linebackers. Justin definitely qualifies as tall, at 6’8.” However, he is not the bulky body type Alexis is used to. A clip was shown on the “Kickoff Special” of Justin saying that he is tired of women just trying to get him into bed and he is looking for more cerebral connection. As a logistics specialist, Alexis definitely has the brains to hold up her half of an intelligent conversation. However, several panelists on the “Kickoff Special” worried about whether she will be attracted to Justin.

Stacia & Nate

Stacia is a 37-year-old accountant with a boatload of confidence and a take-charge attitude. Her Lifetime profile states that she “believes Married At First Sight is her last chance at marriage and a family.” Nate is a 34-year-old day trader who has already shown off his wild side in clips from the bachelor party on the “Kickoff Special.” Panelists and fans have mixed feelings about this couple. One Instagram post read, “Calling it now, this is going to be a drama couple!” Several commenters thought they look related, with one joking, “Well they say when two people fall in love they begin to look alike. But since they just meeting, 23andme should be officiating the wedding.”

Morgan & Binh

Morgan is a 27-year-old registered nurse who likes to kick punching bags. Lifetime reports that she “is open to the possibility of the experts finding her a man with whom she could easily spend the rest of life.” Binh, an engineer, is 29. His parents fled Vietnam before he was born, and he loves to shoot hoops and save money. He admitted on the “Casting Special” that he is extremely frugal because he wants to retire at a young age. This could present a problem for the newlyweds, considering that Morgan has made no mention of sharing similar goals. Some Instagram fans are surprised and excited to see an interracial couple.

Season 15 of “Married at First Sight” officially begins airing on July 6 at 8pm ET, on the Lifetime network.