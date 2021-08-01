This ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 Bride Is Selling Her Wedding Dress

One of the brides who just got married on “Married at First Sight” is already selling her wedding dress. Myrla, who married Gil on the Lifetime series’ new season, has posted her wedding dress on the Still White resale website. Although this doesn’t reveal whether she and Gil are still married or not, the listing does reveal more about the dress she chose to wear and it’s current fate.

Myrla Is Selling Her Wedding Dress for More Than $6,000

Myrla’s wedding dress is listed at $6,490, noting that it’s a 29% discount from the retail price of $9,100. She listed her dress for sale on the wedding dress resale site, StillWhite.com. StillWhite is marketed at the “world’s largest online wedding dress marketplace.” You can also see an Internet Archive link here that will still show the listing even if it’s later taken down.

Here’s the first photo of the listing as it appears on the website.

When you scroll down on the webpage, you can see that it’s clearly marked as being sold by Myrla in Houston, Texas, and the email has been verified.

According to the listing, the sheer dress comes with a bustle and has “3D feathers on the top and flare out towards hips.”

The dress was altered to be taken in at the hips by about two inches and the bustle was created to lift up the dress for dancing.

The wedding is listed as having taken place in 2019 and the dress is ivory.

Her Dress Was Designed by Berta Privee

On the website, her dress is listed as being designed by Berta Privee. The listing is titled “Berta Privee BER 19-01.” Myrla’s dress is not currently on Berta’s website. However, the listing does note that this dress is from 2019.

Here are more photos from the listing:

According to Berta’s website, “BERTA PRIVÉE is where Berta goes back to her original inspiration and aesthetics. The PRIVÉE line represents the classic and time-honored silhouettes that have created the legendary BERTA phenomenon.”

If you want to learn more about the dress, it’s also being sold in a size 8 by a different person on StillWhite.com, except there it is listed as Berta 19-01 and not Berta Privee. That listing is selling the dress for a 50% discount of $5,000 total.

That bride described the dress this way: “Romantic, unique, and light-weight! Long-sleeved sheer illusion gown with all-over embroidery. Clear sequins and delicate beading over the lace pattern. Has a zip-up back with illusion rhinestone buttons. Top truly is sheer- has built in cups… Top holds you in, no stretch. Bottom has a few layers of lining, but you will want to wear nude spanx shorts or the like…”

Of course, selling the dress online doesn’t really provide a hint as to whether or not Myrla and Gill are still married. On online discussion forums about the dress, some people mentioned that they sold their dresses fairly quickly after their wedding, even if they are still married. Others, in contrast, commented that they are still holding on to their dresses years later.

In short, it’s not really clear from this listing whether or not Myrla and Gil are still married.

