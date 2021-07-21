What Time Does ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13 Air? See the Schedule

The new season of “Married at First Sight” is kicking off on Wednesday, July 21, on Lifetime. Here’s everything you need to know about what time the episode premieres and the schedule for the season.

The New Season Premieres at 8 PM Eastern

Season 13 of “Married at First Sight” premieres its first episode on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. On the West Coast, the new episode will air at 8 p.m. Pacific.

The new series takes place in Houston and the July 21 premiere is going to be three hours long. After this week’s episode, each episode will be two hours long, Lifetime shared in a press release.

The first episode airs after two kick-off specials from the previous two weeks. One was called “MAFS: Matchmaking Special,” and it aired on July 7. The other was called “MAFS: Kick-Off Special,” which aired on July 14.

Lifetime shared about the new season:

The show heads to Texas for season 13, premiering with a three-hour episode, July 21 at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime. Season 13 is set to be the most romantic and surprising season yet as ten brave singles meet their new spouse at the altar and enter into a marriage at first sight. The memorable season will also feature MAFS first Asian-American couple who celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony and because everything is bigger and better in Texas, the season wouldn’t be complete without horseback riding, skeet shooting, home cooking and BBQ! As the experiment goes on some marriages will survive and one husband gets caught in a situation that no one saw coming. Each week will feature two-hour episodes and capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, early nesting and eventually dealing with the daily struggles of working on their marriage. After several weeks together, each couple must make a decision: do they remain together for a happily ever after, or decide to divorce and go their separate ways?

The couples featured in this season are:

Myrla & Gil

Brett & Ryan

Bao & Johnny

Michaela & Zack

Rachel & Jose

The new season is guaranteed to be full of drama. People shared an exclusive sneak peek where one of the brides-to-be is surprised when she recognizes her new spouse.

People also shared that the couples are excited about their new journey. At one point in a sneak peek clip, Gil is seen saying: “I want something that’s going to last a lifetime.”

Michaela, meanwhile, worries that she might be “insane for doing this.”

Bao is especially concerned that her husband is attractive. She comments: “Physically I hope he’s hot, and I mean like, really hot.”

Season 12 Was the Most-Watched Season in the Franchise History

Lifetime Television shared in a press release that Season 12 was the most-watched season in the franchise’s history “on a single network with total viewers.” That season took place January 13, 2021, through May 12, 2021. The series first premiered in 2014 on FYI, with seasons 2-4 airing on FYI and A&E Simulcast, before seasons 5-12 moved to Lifetime, according to the press statement.

