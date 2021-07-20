Meet the Couples on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 13

After a matchmaking special and a kickoff special, Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” is finally about to premiere the first official episode of season 13. Here’s a look at the couples who are about to go on a matchmaking adventure of a lifetime.

According to Lifetime’s official press release for the show, the following couples are going to be featured.

Myrla & Gil

Lifetime notes: “Growing up in South Texas with humble roots, Myrla (34) is a leadership coach, so she’s aware of the importance of partnering with experts, and wholeheartedly believes the MAFS experts will find her a perfect match. Gil (35) was born and raised in Colombia and wants the American dream – wife, kids, pets and a white picket fence. A hopeless romantic, he’s ready to find his match to shower her with love and provide a happy, secure life.”

Brett & Ryan

Lifetime shares: “Although she was born in NJ, Brett (33) considers Houston to be her hometown and thinks marriage will help to enhance her life. As a long-time fan of the series, Brett is willing to trust the process as a pragmatic hopeful romantic. Ryan (35) grew up in a small town in Texas where his grandparents and extended family were all within walking distance of his house. Ready for the next chapter of his life, Ryan puts pressure on himself to find a wife because he wants to be a young, active father where he can coach his son’s baseball team or fight off his daughter’s potential suitors. ”

Bao & Johnny

Lifetime reported: “Bao (35) was born and raised in Texas to Vietnamese refugee parents. Bao never grew up wanting to be married, but in her 30s, she had a change of heart and is open to finding love. She has a lot to offer and is ready for a life partner who measures up. Johnny (35) was born in Houston, TX, raised with his sister, by their hardworking single mother. Having seen the effects of divorce at an early age, Johnny has been very particular in finding a partner. He only wants to marry once and has been holding out for the perfect match. After seven years without success on dating apps he is ready to have the experts take the reins.”

Michaela & Zack

Lifetime explains: “A Houston native, Michaela (30) is a successful realtor and often sells homes to newlyweds regularly, leading her to want to have a partner to find a home for. Zack (27) grew up in Baton Rouge, but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. Wanting to be married by the age of twenty-five, the time is ticking on him, finding his happily ever after. Everything he has tried thus far has not worked, but Zack is willing to explore this unconventional way to marriage in order to find his soulmate.”

Rachel & Jose

Lifetime notes: “Rachel (33) considers her childhood in Houston a happy one with the only exception being her parents’ divorce. In adulthood, she was insecure when it came to dating but this all changed with her last relationship. Though the relationship ended, it restored her hopes of being in a loving marriage with the right man. Jose (35) grew up in a middle-class family in Pearland. It was a struggle but his parents always made sure he was taken care of. Dating has been frustrating as Jose seems to consistently meet women not seeking anything long-term so he’s ready to be married and possibly have kids one day.”

The next episode airs on Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2021 Schedule