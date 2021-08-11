Reba McEntire Reveals She Had Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

Reba McEntire revealed to her fans that she and her boyfriend have breakthrough cases of COVID-19. She used the news as an opportunity to encourage fans to continue taking precautions.

McEntire Revealed the News on TikTok

McEntire revealed the news in a TikTok live video, which has now been shared on YouTube and other social media platforms. You can watch the full live stream video here or below.





Reba McEntire's TikTok Live 2021-08-04T15:20:36Z

She admitted to fans that the year has been tough, WDSU reported, and she hopes they’ll continue to wear masks. Both she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, contracted COVID-19.





“You know, I just want to say, this has been a very hard year and it’s getting rougher again,” she shared in her video. “You guys please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home. Just stay safe, stay healthy. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it. And it’s not fun. You don’t feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it. So stay safe. Stay home. And be protected the best you can.

The CDC notes that “there will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19… There is some evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick.”

The CDC stopped tracking breakthrough cases as of May 1, instead only tracking hospitalizations and deaths. However, some state health departments track breakthrough cases.

While the vaccines still show they are protective against severe cases and deaths, it’s not 100%. Out of more than 164 million people vaccinated, there were only 7,525 hospitalizations or deaths as of August 2 in the United States.

In early August, the UK (Imperial College)’s latest REACT-1 data showed that both Pfizer and AstraZeneca had an efficacy of about 49% against symptomatic Delta cases. Israel estimated the efficacy of Pfizer specifically as being 64%, according to the Times of Israel on July 5. However, the vaccines still appear protective against severe cases and deaths, which can help hospitals maintain capacity if more people get vaccinated. The CDC reported that less than .004% of people who are fully vaccinated end up hospitalized from a breakthrough case, The Denver Channel reported.

McEntire Will Be Starring in a Lifetime Christmas Film This Year

This year, McEntire is starring in a Lifetime Christmas movie called “Christmas in Tune.” It’s advertised as being the “tentpole movie” for Lifetime’s Christmas 2021 holiday slate, the network announced in a press release. It’s part of a two-picture deal Lifetime made with McEntire.

Lifetime’s synopsis for “Christmas in Tune” reads:

‘Christmas In Tune’ tells the story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert in order, but the problem is – the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years! Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life. ‘Christmas in Tune’ is written by Juliet Giglio and Keith Giglio and produced by Hartbreak Films with Paula Hart and Reba McEntire serving as executive producers.

