Rosie O’Donnell’s Most Recent Message to Abby Lee Miller

Living legend and icon, Rosie O’Donnell took to TikTok this Friday the 13th to share a message with Dance Moms star, Abby Lee Miller.

“Hey Abby Lee Miller I have to reschedule again because my tooth is loose and I have to go to the dentist but I do not have your number, so I’m leaving a TikTok.” O’Donnell says, “Abby Lee Miller, can we do noon on Monday? Lunch, same place?”

The video immediately took off with views, and many users commenting. One comment was left by John Dees, known for his TikToks with angelmamii that began going viral in September 2019. The two met on the app and have been creating content together ever since. In November 2019, Business Insider wrote that they were a “TikTok Power Couple.” Dees commented “Abby reply😂” only a few hours after O’Donnell posted the video.

One user wrote, “I’m not Abby but sure noon works great🤣”

“THIS IS THE COLLAB I WANT !!!!!!!!!” wrote another.

How Do O’Donnell and Miller Know Each Other?

Back in May 2017, O’Donnell posted a Tweet in response to Miller’s prison sentencing at the time, saying she wanted to play Miller in a spin-off musical. Which sparked many rumors, but ultimately did not led anywhere.

"Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to one year in prison for fraud

AND I WANT TO STAR IN THE MUSICAL https://t.co/lrNkeTmhx6 #BWAY — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 9, 2017

O’Donnell and Miller originally met in 2011 when they went to see Lysistrata Jones together. Later in 2012, Miller went on The Rosie Show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, to talk about how much Dance Moms and filming the show impacted her life.

These two have always had some sort of connection, but clearly have been having a hard time communicating lately since O’Donnell is posting a video in order to talk with Miller. Or she’s just drumming up an old joke to get fans talking. After all, O’Donnell is a comedian. Now all eyes are on Miller’s TikTok account waiting for a reply to the ex-host of The View.





This back and forth on social media comes after Miller shared a video of herself dancing when she was younger. Part of the caption on the post is, “I would freak out on my students if they ever “marked” a number like this! I’m at the bottom of the pyramid for sure! How old do you all think I was in this rehearsal?!”

The comment section was filled to the brim with ironic jokes, as well as support for the dance teacher.

One Instagram user wrote, “She yelled at Chloe but danced like that 😂😂”

“Omg this is the best! 🙌” wrote another user.

“That side ponytail and polka dotted curtain brought back sooo many memories!!! Ha!!!” wrote another.

What Has Rosie O’Donnell Been Up To?

O’Donnell has been in the lime-light recently for other endeavors besides her TikTok. On August 6th, 2021, the heavily anticipated second season of “The L Word: Generation Q” premiered, with O’Donnell stealing the show, guest starring as the new fiance of long-time L-Word character, Tina Kennard, played by Laurel Holloman. The Showtime reboot of the classic queer television show is set ten years after the end of the original show.

So, no matter if O’Donnell gets a response from Miller or not on TikTok, it’s certain she will be in headlines in the near future for all of her upcoming projects.

Follow O’Donnell and Miller on their TikTok accounts to keep up to date on their Monday lunch plans.