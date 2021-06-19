How to Watch ‘Secrets of a Marine’s Wife’ Lifetime Movie Online

The latest TV movie in the “Summer of Secrets” slate is “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife,” premiering Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” streaming online:

Secrets of a Marine's Wife | Official Promo | Lifetime The new Lifetime original movie “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” is based on the true story of 19-year-old Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano), who was married to U.S. Marine Corporal Jon Corwin (Evan Roderick) and expecting her first child, when she suddenly went missing. Erin’s disappearance sparked a grueling search led by family, friends and local… 2021-06-09T14:00:05Z

Based on a true story, “Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” stars Sadie Calvano as a young woman who suddenly disappears.

The press release reads:

“Secrets of a Marine’s Wife is based on the true story of 19-year-old Erin Corwin (Sadie Calvano), who was married to U.S. Marine Corporal Jon Corwin (Evan Roderick) and expecting her first child, when she suddenly went missing. Erin’s disappearance sparked a grueling search led by family, friends and local law enforcement in the extreme conditions of the Joshua Tree National Park until her body was found two months later at the bottom of an abandoned mineshaft. Suspicions mounted quickly in the tight knit Marine community, and residents began to wonder if the killer was one of their own. In their investigation, detectives uncover a friendship turned illicit relationship between Erin and her neighbor, Marine Christopher Lee (Tom Stevens), which consumed them both and called into question the paternity of Erin’s baby. Was this a motive for murder? Who was responsible? Investigators work to discover answers to these questions and to unmask who killed Erin Corwin.

In an interview with the NBC affiliate out of Palm Springs, Calvano said that she thinks the film really honors Corwin’s story.

“I am a bit of a true-crime junkie in my everyday life, so I was actually aware of this story and I felt excited [about the part] because … this is a different kind of role for me to take on,” said Calvano.

She continued, “I felt like it was important to honor her story in a way that we could highlight Erin’s joy and the complexities of who she was. This isn’t a story about her having an affair and that leading to her getting murdered. This is a story about a young girl that was looking for love and intimacy and connection — unfortunately in the hands of a very bad man.”

She also said that this story truly does have “so many secrets” that will be revealed over the course of the film.

“There’s so much deception … there really are so, so many secrets that unravel in this story, and unfortunately, one of the most heartbreaking things about this narrative is that the day that Erin got murdered, she thought that she was going to get proposed to, so it just really goes to show that there is so much more than meets the eye,” said Calvano.

“Secrets of a Marine’s Wife” premieres Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

