Tamera Mowry & Tia Mowry Starring in Hallmark & Lifetime Christmas Movies

Sisters Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley are both headlining their own Christmas movies this year. Mowry-Hardrict will be leading a movie for Lifetime, while Mowry-Housley is starring in a movie for Hallmark. The two sisters first rose to fame after starring together in “Sister, Sister” in the 1990s.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Will Star Opposite Mark Taylor in a Lifetime Christmas Movie

Mowry-Hardrict and Mark Taylor are headling a Lifetime Christmas movie which is currently called “Christmas in Detroit.” The movie is directed by Alfons Adetuyi, who directed “Love Jacked” in 2018.

UPDATE: Have confirmed that Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Mark Taylor's Lifetime movie, filming now in Hamilton, Ont., is CHRISTMAS IN DETROIT, directed by Alfons Adetuyi. Really looking forward to this one! — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 23, 2021

“Christmas in Detroit” is currently shooting in the Toronto region (not in Detroit), the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw confirmed. Social media posts indicate that Hamilton will be standing-in for Detroit.

Mowry-Hardrict shared a photo on her Instagram and wrote: “Talk about a #tbt! Who remembers 17 again? We are back together working on a movie for @lifetimetv! 😄 I think @therealmarktaylor7 must have gotten a hand on that magical soap! This dude doesn’t age!”

Mowry-Housley replied to the news, writing: “Yaaaay!!!!! Have fun!! 😍”

Some filming for the movie took place in Hamilton, Ontario.

This Hamilton, Ont. location has been reported as for Lifetime's CHRISTMAS IN DETROIT. https://t.co/22QFO07aF2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 19, 2021

In August 2020, Deadline reported that Tia Mowry-Hardrict had closed a three-picture deal with Lifetime, where she would star in and produce three Christmas movies for “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” starting in 2021.

Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN, told Deadline about the deal: “We are committed to fostering long-term relationships with beloved talent that our viewers connect with and are thrilled to have Tia jumping on our sleigh. Like our holiday movies, Tia is fun, spirited and relatable and we look forward to creating new holiday viewing traditions with her for years to come.”

Mowry-Hardrict starred in “A Very Vintage Christmas,” “My Christmas Inn,” and “Double Wedding” for Lifetime.

She told Deadline about the deal: “I am excited to collaborate with Lifetime both in front of and behind the camera. Christmas is one my favorite times of the year and Lifetime Christmas movies have always encompassed that. I’m looking forward to taking my production company to a whole new level and being a part of the creative process from beginning to end.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley Just Wrapped Filming on Her New Hallmark Movie This Year

Like her sister, Mowry-Housley is also starring in her own Christmas movie this year. Her movie will air on The Hallmark Channel. The official announcement hasn’t been made yet about what her movie will be about or what it’s called, but the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw predicted the movie will be “The Santa Stakeout” or “I Spy Christmas.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley having some fun with Instagram filters on set of her latest Hallmark Christmas movie, which I *think* might be THE SANTA STAKEOUT (aka I SPY CHRISTMAS). Everyone staying mum until official Hallmark announcements, but dates line up. 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/6NjqLm5qZJ — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 9, 2021

In an Instagram story, Mowry-Housley shared that she had wrapped her movie in mid-August.

Do not know who Mowry-Housley's main co-star is, but do know that Devon Alexander, who also appeared in LOVE IS TRENDING, has a role in THE SANTA STAKEOUT (f.k.a. I SPY CHRISTMAS). 📸 https://t.co/4K8JwCl8QI pic.twitter.com/kJfmxnTDnd — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 15, 2021

Devon Alexander has a role in the movie, but it’s not known yet if he will be the leading co-star.

Her movie was filmed in the Vancouver region of Canada.

Tamera Mowry-Housley is in Vancouver now to film her next Hallmark Christmas movie, which she is also executive producing. 📸 https://t.co/I5pICLQNFg pic.twitter.com/qMlq8qIFOe — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 2, 2021

She shared a post on Instagram when filming wrapped, after previously sharing that she was executive producer for the movie.

She wrote: Acting has always been my first love! Can’t wait to do more! I’m so forever grateful for the @hallmarkchannel family who believe in me and my talent. Always a fun ride! Can’t wait for y’all to see this one! #comedy #drama #romance Seriously a dream come true. #joblove #onset”

Mowry-Housley has starred in a number of movies for Hallmark, including “Christmas Comes Twice” and “A Christmas Miracle.”

