Who is Singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl 2023?

As part of the pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LVII, there’s a new number added for 2023. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sheryl Lee Ralph Just Won an Emmy For ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ralph, who has been acting for decades, won an Emmy in 2022 for her work on the hit ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary.” She is also a Golden Globe nominee, a Tony Award nominee, an NAACP Image Award nominee, a Critics Choice Award winner and an Independent Spirit Award winner.

“Ralph has become a staple in the entertainment industry, with an acclaimed career spanning over three decades,” reads the NFL press release.

It also has information about the American Sign Language performers:

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), renowned actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his acclaimed work in the movie "CODA," Kotsur became only the second deaf person ever to win an Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Colin Denny, a deaf Native American, will sign "America the Beautiful," and is a proud member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Additionally, country superstar Chris Stapleton is singing the National Anthem and R&B superstar Babyface is singing “America the Beautiful.” Rihanna is the halftime performer and DJ Snake is spinning tunes during pregame warmups.

When Ralph won her Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66, she took to the stage and sang Dianne Reeves’ 1994 song “Endangered Species” as her acceptance speech as her thank-yous were displayed on a graphic underneath. She absolutely brought the house down.

Ralph finished by saying, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And you don’t you ever, ever give up on you.”

The Super Bowl 2023 Broadcast Schedule is As Follows

Sunday, February 12

“Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special,” 11 a.m. to noon on FOX.

“Road to the Super Bowl,” noon to 1 p.m. on FOX. This special features NFL Films’ “classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound.”

“FOX Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game Show,” 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cast of FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff join forces “for one mega show featuring five-and-a-half hours of live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.” Curt Menefee hosts alongside Terry Bradshaw with analysis from Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. ALso appearing with reports and interviews are Charissa Thompson, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink, and Cooper Manning with “The Manning Hour.” Just prior to kickoff, the pregame moves inside State Farm Stadium on the set in the northeast tunnel for final predictions.

Super Bowl LVII, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

FOX Super Bowl Postgame, 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

The Super Bowl lead-out show this year is the season 2 premiere of “Next Level Chef” on FOX.

The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.