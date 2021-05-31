Lil Loaded Dead: What Is the Dallas Rapper’s Cause of Death?

Lil Loaded, the Dallas, Texas, rapper, has died at the age of 20 years old, his attorney and the Dallas coroner have confirmed.

His attorney confirmed the tragic news to XXL magazine on May 31, 2021.

What is the cause of death? How did Lil Loaded die? That is still unconfirmed by officials. People shared a post that they claimed was from Lil Loaded’s Instagram story, leading to reports online that he died by suicide, but, again, the cause of death is not yet confirmed by official sources. His friend Cyraq did write on Instagram that the cause of death was suicide; he wrote on Instagram that Lil Loaded’s death was over a woman; “Come on brudda u earned this sh** to jus end it like that bro i feel u doe brudda 💯 I understand but u jus made me hate that hoe forever,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Lil Loaded was facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Khalil Walker, his friend.

Lil Loaded’s real name was Dashawn Maurice Robertson.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Rapper’s Attorney Says, ‘Sadly, the Rumors are True’

Lil Loaded – Bag Talk (Official Video)Follow Lil Loaded: Instagram: lil_loaded 2021-04-21T17:00:16Z

Unfortunately, it’s not a hoax. Lil Loaded is dead, not alive.

Ashkan Mehryari, attorney for the rapper, real name Dashawn Maurice Robertson, confirmed the news to XXL this afternoon. “Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today,” Mehryari wrote in a statement. Heavy.com has reached out to Mehryari for additional details, and we will add them to this story if they are received.

Lil Loaded is known for his 2019 hit “6locc 6a6y.” The YouTube video has had millions of views.

The coroner also confirmed that Lil Loaded died on May 31, 2021, according to the Dallas Morning News. The coroner said his cause of death is not yet determined.

On his Instagram story, Cyraq wrote other comments about Lil Loaded. They included,

“My n**** just killed himself cause his b****. I hate this hoe so much right now. That nihh told me inna studio last month somebody f*** his girl, he a kill em. This nihh ended this sh** behind his girl. He meant that sh**. Brudda I love you bih.”

He added, “We had plans…On my daughter, I know how you felt. I know you loved dat hoe more den anything. Den bro, I done met this nihh parents…I’m hurt. I wonder how they feel bro I love u bih damn.”

The Instagram Post Attributed to Lil Loaded Reads Like a Suicide Note

Lil Loaded’s Last Ig Story Before his passing it looks like he committed suicide 😢💔 Rip Lil Loaded pic.twitter.com/mV7WBboHqd — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 31, 2021

The Instagram post reads, “Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me. I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children, and I’m read for my heart and soul to join you.”

The post is no longer visible on his page.

Lil Loaded had more than 460,000 followers on Instagram. His last still visible post came four days ago, when he wrote, “6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold 🏆🏆 Who runnin dis shit like me 💙💙.” Some of his pictures on Instagram showed him with firearms.

When it comes to the manslaughter charge, according to Complex, the shooting death of Walker occurred last fall, and there was allegedly video showing Lil Loaded shooting Walker.

