Rapper Lil Wayne’s Trump Endorsement Sparks Controversy on Twitter

Rapper Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, surprised his 34.8 million followers on Twitter after he endorsed Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election and touted his Platinum Plan.

On October 29, Wayne shared a photo of himself and the president and tweeted, “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The 38-year-old “Lollipop” rapper endorsed the Platinum Plan, which is a Trump campaign project aimed at winning support among Black voters. According to the president, the plan includes prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan, Antifa, investing in Black communities and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The reaction to Wayne’s post sparked a wide range of mixed feelings among users on Twitter. One woman tweeted, “I love this! Black people are finally waking up! Democrats need 94% of the black vote to win elections & yet they have used & abused blacks for 50years. All they did was teach Black people to be victims so that they could never be or feel empowered to live the American Dream!”

But not everyone was as supportive of Wayne’s decision to endorse Trump. Author Frederick Joseph tweeted, “It’s sickening how Lil Wayne and so many rappers I grew up with are selling out to white supremacy.”

Lil Wayne endorses police brutality, the ending of a woman’s right to choose, white supremacy, family separation of migrants, max sentences for minor marijuana possession, suppression of black votes… well we can go ahead and not support his music any longer. Pathetic. — Drew Comments (@sjs856) October 29, 2020

Another person worried the rapper’s account was hacked and tweeted, “OMG WAYNE DO A THUMBS UP IF U NEED HELP,” while another person commented, “our brother is lost and confused.”

Wayne’s Trump endorsement comes just over a week since fellow rapper 50 Cent shared his support for the president. On October 19, the 45-year-old actor and producer tweeted out that he dislikes former Vice President Joe Biden‘s tax plan, so his vote is going to Trump.

Jackson said, “WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, Man — F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.” He shared the exact same message on his Instagram account, where the “P.I.M.P” rapper has 26.2 million followers.

Wayne Claimed That He Didn’t Know Who Trump Was Prior to the 2016 Election

Until this past year, Wayne had never been a particularly outspoken figure in the hip hop community when it came to politics. Through his “Young Money Radio” show, however, he’s spoken to Democratic politicians such as Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

While speaking with The New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli about his book, Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island in October 2016, the rapper was asked about his thoughts on Trump.

Coscarelli asked, “In prison, you watched a lot of reality TV — American Idol, Celebrity Apprentice — Do you have any words for Donald Trump? “Who’s that?” Wayne responded.

Rapper Ice Cube Has Also Endorsed Trump’s Platinum Plan

The Platinum Plan was also given the thumbs-up by rapper Ice Cube. On October 13, Cube, 51, was thanked by Trump advisor Katrina Pierson for his support.

Pierson tweeted, “Shoutout to @IceCube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan.” Pierson added, “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. thank you for leading.” Pierson followed that up with a gif showing Ice Cube smiling with the caption, “Today was a good day,” a reference to one of the rapper’s most well-known songs.

However, did not say whether or not he’s voting for Trump on November 3. In a video on October 11, Ice Cube told his Twitter followers that he met with Democratic and Republican officials with regard to support for Black communities.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Paul Rudd Hands Out Cookies to Voters Waiting in the Rain