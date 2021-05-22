Lindsey Buckingham Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsey Buckingham has been in the entertainment industry for more than five decades. The longtime Fleetwood Mac songwriter and guitarist joined the already established band on New Year’s Eve 1974 as part of a “package deal” with his then-girlfriend, Steve Nicks, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Along with Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, and Christine McVie, the two would go on to be part of Fleetwood Mac’s classic and most successful lineup, spawning hits such as “Rhiannon” and “Landslide” before releasing the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning 1977 album “Rumours” and many more chart-topping albums.

After so many years in the business, how rich is Lindsey Buckingham?

1. Lindsey Buckingham’s Net Worth Is $160 Million

Lindsey Buckingham’s net worth is jaw-dropping $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That staggering amount makes the multi-talented star the wealthiest of all of the band members, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

In addition to his songwriting and singing credits, Buckingham is known as one of the best guitarists of all time and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

2. Lindsey Buckingham Wrote Some of Fleetwood Mac’s Biggest Hits & Had a Successful Solo career

For his first album with Fleetwood Mac, aka the “white” album, Buckingham made his presence very known. He penned the tracks “Monday Morning” and “I’m So Afraid,” and he sang lead vocals on “Blue Letter” and “Crystal.”

For the band’s smash follow-up album “Rumours,” he wrote and sang lead on “Go Your Own Way,” “Second Hand News,” and “Never Going Back Again,” and shared vocal duties with Nicks on “Don’t Stop” and “The Chain.” In 1979, Buckingham wrote and sang on the hit album “Tusk.” He also experimented with a successful solo career with albums including “Law and Order,” “Gift of Screws” and “Under the Skin,” per his website.

3. Lindsey Buckingham Has Invested in Real Estate

Buckingham has owned several multi-million properties in California, including a $6 million Georgian-style mansion he and his wifelater sold for $19 million, and a Brentwood mansion he sold for $28 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Buckingham and his wife, Kristen, also built a spec home for $5.8 million, then Kristen, an interior designer, decorated it and they sold it for $19 million in 2018, per Realtor.com.

4. Lindsey Buckingham Settled a Lawsuit With His Former Bandmates

More money came Buckingham’s way after he was fired by Fleetwood Mac because his side projects caused him to be unavailable for a tour. He was replaced by guitarist Mike Campbell and singer Neil Finn for the shows.

While his settlement amount was not revealed, Buckingham reportedly asked for $12-14 million—the amount he was told he would earn on the tour— from his ex-bandmates when he filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Buckingham said he was “happy enough” with the settlement.

5. Buckingham Made Millions By Selling His Publishing Rights

Buckingham also sold the publishing rights to his massive song library. According to Rolling Stone, in early 2021, Hipgnosis acquired 100 percent of Buckingham’s publishing rights, including his publishing and writer’s share, for a total of 161 songs.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Buckingham initially sold 25% of his music catalog to Kobalt for an estimated $30 million. The company was acquired by Hipgnosis Songs Fund in 2020, and Buckingham then agreed to sell his remaining 75% stake in his catalog for an estimated amount of $60-80 million.

