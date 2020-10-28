Lips on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Lips contestant on The Masked Singer performs for the first time this season in the “Group C Premiere” episode, airing on October 28.

Though we won’t know the Lips’ celebrity identity until they get eliminated and their mask comes off, each performance brings with it new clues and guesses about who the masked singer might be. Here’s what we know so far:

Lips on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Ahead of the season premiere, each of the anonymous contestants shared a “sneak peek” clue about their secret identity. The Lips teased: “If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep.” Are they a celebrity chef?

The Lips costume is one of the most unique characters we’ve seen yet on the show, and the choice makes us wonder if the celebrity behind the mask is known for his or her lips. Perhaps it’s a makeup mogul or beauty vlogger?

In a preview for the episode, judge Jenny McCarthy says “I think it’s a huge clue that she’s getting a little frisky with Nick [Cannon].” Is it possible that the two have had a relationship or know each other outside of the show?

FOX’s description for this newest season of The Masked Singer drops some hints about the cast and their collective accomplishments, revealing, “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” Which accolade is attributed to the celebrity behind the Lips mask?

