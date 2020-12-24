Are Liquor Stores Open on Christmas 2020?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on Christmas 2020, whether you can go depends on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today. Still others may be affected by pandemic regulations. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Christmas, But Many Are Not

In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then there’s a chance those liquor stores could be closed for Christmas unless otherwise indicated below. If the stores in a state are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores are more likely to be open and it’s up to the owner if they operate today or not (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

Below is a list of rules about liquor laws on Christmas in each state. You should still call your local store, as the pandemic may change how things run today and some places are closing early on Christmas Eve, even though they can be open. The listings below do not include pandemic laws regarding the closures of bars or alcohol establishments unless it specifically states so.

Alabama – Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all, and stores can’t sell until noon on Sunday. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, while state-owned stores are closed. But according to their website, ABC stores are all closed on Christmas but open on Christmas Eve.

– Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all, and stores can’t sell until noon on Sunday. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, while state-owned stores are closed. But according to their website, ABC stores are all closed on Christmas but open on Christmas Eve. Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions.

– Alcohol is not state-controlled so there are no specific restrictions. Arkansas – Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. Alcohol sales are banned on Christmas but not Christmas Eve. (But note that the same isn’t true for New Year’s or NYE, Thanksgiving Day, Labor Day or other major holidays.) Shamrock Liquor, for example, closes at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed Christmas Day.

California – No statewide holiday restrictions.

– No statewide holiday restrictions. Colorado – Closed on Christmas. (Not sold in grocery stores either, but available at restaurants.)

– Closed on Christmas. (Not sold in grocery stores either, but available at restaurants.) Connecticut – Closed on Christmas and New Year’s and Thanksgiving. Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.”

– Closed on Christmas and New Year’s and Thanksgiving. Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.” D.C. – Sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But liquor still can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas. Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Stores may be open, but call to check.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Stores may be open, but call to check. Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled, but some counties don’t allow liquor sales on Christmas anyway. Call to check.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, but some counties don’t allow liquor sales on Christmas anyway. Call to check. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open, but call to check

– Sales aren’t state-controlled so stores may be open, but call to check Idaho – Closed on Christmas. Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties can allow sale by the drink. (Beer and wine can be sold.)

– Closed on Christmas. Spirit sales are state-controlled. Sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Sundays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. But individual counties can allow sale by the drink. (Beer and wine can be sold.) Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities.

– No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. Call to check.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. Call to check. Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa has allowed holiday sales in the past, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store about Christmas Eve & Day hours. For example, Bancroft Liquor Store is open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Kansas – Closed on Christmas. It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

– Closed on Christmas. It’s not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Corn Silk Liquors, for example, is open on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. but closed on Christmas Day.

