Are Liquor Stores Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021?

If you’re wanting to visit a liquor store on New Year’s Day 2021 or New Year’s Eve 2020, whether you can go is going to depend on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on New Year’s, while other states will allow liquor stores to be open. Although most liquor stores are open on New Year’s Eve, some may close early because of the holiday. So you’ll need to know if you need to pick up your liquor early if you’re wanting it for the New Year’s holiday.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for New Year’s, But Many Are Not

Some states require liquor stores to be closed on New Year’s Day, while others are more accommodating. This year, New Year’s Eve 2020 falls on a Thursday and New Year’s Day is on a Friday, so neither will be affected by Sunday laws, but they could be affected by other laws. In general, if liquor sales are state-controlled, then there’s a chance those liquor stores could be closed for New Year’s Day unless otherwise indicated below. If the stores in a state are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores are more likely to be open and it’s up to the owner (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not. Many of these details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or are from Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

Below is a list of rules about liquor laws on New Year’s in each state. You should still call your local store, as the pandemic may change how things run today and some places are closing early on New Year’s Eve, even though they can be open. The listings below do not include pandemic laws regarding the closures of bars or alcohol establishments unless it specifically states so.

Alabama – Many counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but it’s not guaranteed, while state-owned stores are closed on New Year’s Day. According to their website, ABC stores are all closed on New Year’s Day but open New Year’s Eve. Last year, some stores closed early on New Year’s Eve, so you’ll want to call and check.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Alcohol is not state-controlled. So stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm.

– Alcohol is not state-controlled. So stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm. Arkansas – Note that about 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales completely. Stores can be open on New Year’s Eve or Day, so call to confirm about your local store. Shamrock Liquor, for example, will be open 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to Midnight on New Year’s Day.

California – No statewide holiday restrictions. Stores have the option of being open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Call to confirm.

Connecticut law reads: “The sale or dispensing of alcoholic liquor in places operating under package store permits, drug store permits, manufacturer permits for beer, manufacturer permits for beer and brew pubs, manufacturer permits for a farm brewery, manufacturer permits for farm distilleries or grocery store beer permits shall be unlawful on Thanksgiving Day, New Year’s Day or Christmas.”

– Liquor stores can be open on New Year’s Eve & Day, so call to confirm hours at your local store. Sales aren’t state-controlled. Delaware – There’s no statewide ban on sales on New Year’s Day. So call to see the hours your local store is open. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas. However, New Year’s is in the clear.

– There’s no statewide ban on sales on New Year’s Day. So call to see the hours your local store is open. Sales aren’t state-controlled, but liquor can’t be sold on Sundays, Thanksgiving, Easter, or Christmas. However, New Year’s is in the clear. Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Idaho – No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15% can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. Sometimes these state-run stores don’t sell liquor if the government “recognizes” New Year’s Day. In other words, you will need to call your local store to know if it is selling liquor today or not, even though New Year’s isn’t restricted statewide.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions, but alcoholic beverages exceeding 15% can only be sold in contracted stores or in Idaho State Liquor Dispensary stores. Sometimes these state-run stores don’t sell liquor if the government “recognizes” New Year’s Day. In other words, you will need to call your local store to know if it is selling liquor today or not, even though New Year’s isn’t restricted statewide. Illinois – No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans. So call your local store about New Year’s Eve and Day hours.

– No statewide New Year’s restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. Some regions sell 24-hours a day, some have 24-hour bans. So call your local store about New Year’s Eve and Day hours. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. This means stores can be open on New Year’s Eve and Day if they want. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but there are no holiday restrictions for New Year’s, so stores can be open. So you’ll want to call your local store to confirm New Year’s Eve or Day hours. For example, Bancroft Liquor Store is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Kansas – New Year’s sales are allowed, unlike the restrictions on Christmas. Since stores can be open, call to confirm New Year’s Eve and Day hours. Sales are not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

– New Year’s sales are allowed, unlike the restrictions on Christmas. Since stores can be open, call to confirm New Year’s Eve and Day hours. Sales are not state-controlled, but sales are prohibited on Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. Many stores will be open on both New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. However, this can vary from city to city, so call ahead to confirm hours. Corn Silk Liquors, for example, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

