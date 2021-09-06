Are Liquor Stores Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?

Are liquor stores open for Labor Day today on Monday, September 6, 2021? The answer is a little complicated and depends on the laws in your state. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Labor Day, But It Depends on State Laws

Whether or not liquor stores are open for Labor Day depends on your state’s laws. Typically, if a store is privately owned and not state-controlled, the store will likely be open today. In contrast, if a store is state-controlled then it will likely be closed for Labor Day. However, some state laws may still prohibit liquor sales on Labor Day, even if liquor sales aren’t state-controlled.

States that do not control liquor sales, and thus are more likely to have open liquor stores today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer.

However, you’ll still want to call your local liquor store before stopping by, even if you’re not in a state-controlled region.

Local State Laws & Labor Day

Here’s a look at local state laws as they pertain to Labor Day. Many of the details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a listing below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled, then it means that liquor stores are more likely to be open today. If sales are state-controlled, then liquor stores likely will not be open today. However, it’s still best to call before heading over, just in case your local store decided to close anyway.

Alabama – Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but not all of them. For example, according to their website, ABC stores are all closed today except Stores 239 in Orange Beach and Store 240 in Gulf Shores.

– Some counties don’t allow the sale of alcohol at all. Privately-owned liquor stores tend to be open on public holidays, but not all of them. For example, according to their website, ABC stores are all closed today except Stores 239 in Orange Beach and Store 240 in Gulf Shores. Alaska – No specific holiday restrictions.

No specific holiday restrictions. Arizona – Alcohol is not is state-controlled, so there aren’t holiday-specific restrictions. You may still want to call your local store first.

– Alcohol is not is state-controlled, so there aren’t holiday-specific restrictions. You may still want to call your local store first. Arkansas – About 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales. However, alcohol sales are not banned on Labor Day. You may still want to call before heading over.

– About 39 out of 75 counties in Arkansas are dry and prohibit alcohol sales. However, alcohol sales are not banned on Labor Day. You may still want to call before heading over. California – No statewide holiday restrictions, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– No statewide holiday restrictions, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over. Colorado – No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.) You may still want to call before heading over.

– No statewide holiday restrictions (unlike Christmas.) You may still want to call before heading over. Connecticut – Sales aren’t state-controlled. (Alcohol sales have been allowed on Labor Day since 2012.) You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. (Alcohol sales have been allowed on Labor Day since 2012.) You may still want to call before heading over. D.C. – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open today. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open today. You may still want to call before heading over. Delaware – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open today. (Sales are still prohibited on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, however.)

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open today. (Sales are still prohibited on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, however.) Florida – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over. Georgia – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over. Hawaii – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. You may still want to call before heading over. Idaho – Spirit sales are state-controlled, stores may still be open. for example, MixBlendEnjoy.com noted that for this Labor Day, all Idaho State Liquor Divison stores are open regular hours, while contract stores “may be open.”

– Spirit sales are state-controlled, stores may still be open. for example, MixBlendEnjoy.com noted that for this Labor Day, all Idaho State Liquor Divison stores are open regular hours, while contract stores “may be open.” Illinois – No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. You may want to call before visiting.

– No statewide restrictions. Decisions are made by counties or municipalities. You may want to call before visiting. Indiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. You may want to call before visiting.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so yes stores are allowed to be open if they wish. You may want to call before visiting. Iowa – Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa does allow sales on Labor Day. You’ll still want to check with your local store before heading over.

– Sales are state-controlled, but Iowa does allow sales on Labor Day. You’ll still want to check with your local store before heading over. Kansas – It’s not state-controlled. In the past, Kansas’ website noted that sales were prohibited on Labor Day. However, the site currently only lists Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as prohibited days, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store and check. For example, King Liquor Store noted that it will be closed on Labor Day, not because of state law, but so they can spend time with their loved ones.

– It’s not state-controlled. In the past, Kansas’ website noted that sales were prohibited on Labor Day. However, the site currently only lists Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as prohibited days, so you’ll want to call your local liquor store and check. For example, King Liquor Store noted that it will be closed on Labor Day, not because of state law, but so they can spend time with their loved ones. Kentucky – Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Corn Sik Liquors, for example, is open today from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Sales are not state-controlled. But some laws on holiday sales may vary city-to-city. Corn Sik Liquors, for example, is open today from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Louisiana – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. Check with your local store on hours of operation.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. Check with your local store on hours of operation. Maine – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. Check with your local store on hours of operation.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open. Check with your local store on hours of operation. Maryland – Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some local municipalities may have holiday sales rules. In Montgomery County, you can see all the ABS store hours for today here, and all stores are listed as being open on Labor Day.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. But some local municipalities may have holiday sales rules. In Montgomery County, you can see all the ABS store hours for today here, and all stores are listed as being open on Labor Day. Massachusetts – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can operate. Massachusetts only closes liquor stores by state law on Columbus Day before Noon, Veterans day before 1 p.m., Thanksgiving and Christmas.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can operate. Massachusetts only closes liquor stores by state law on Columbus Day before Noon, Veterans day before 1 p.m., Thanksgiving and Christmas. Michigan – Sales are state-controlled, but holiday hours typically are only limited on New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. You’ll still want to call your local store for details.

– Sales are state-controlled, but holiday hours typically are only limited on New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. You’ll still want to call your local store for details. Minnesota – Sales aren’t state-controlled, and stores can typically be open on Labor Day. However, you’ll still want to call before visiting. For example, Lloyd’s Liquor will be closed on Labor Day.

Mississippi — While sales are limited on some holidays, Labor Day isn’t one of them. However, check with your local store to make sure they’re open before heading over.

— While sales are limited on some holidays, Labor Day isn’t one of them. However, check with your local store to make sure they’re open before heading over. Missouri – Sales aren’t state-controlled. There are only some rules in place for Sundays. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. There are only some rules in place for Sundays. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Montana – Sales are state-controlled. Montana requires state agency franchise liquor stores to be closed on Labor Day, New Year’s Day, MLK, President’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

– Sales are state-controlled. Montana requires state agency franchise liquor stores to be closed on Labor Day, New Year’s Day, MLK, President’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Nebraska – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Nevada – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. New Hampshire – Liquor is sold in government-run stores. However, it’s worth checking your local store. The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet says on its website that while the corporate office is closed, their stores will still be open.

– Liquor is sold in government-run stores. However, it’s worth checking your local store. The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet says on its website that while the corporate office is closed, their stores will still be open. New Jersey – No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– No statewide restrictions, but there are dry communities. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. New Mexico – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. New York – No statewide restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead.

– No statewide restrictions. Some local areas may have restrictions, so call ahead. North Carolina – The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays. Sales are state-controlled. ABC Commission notes that no ABC store employee shall sell alcoholic beverages on Labor Day and other relevant holidays.

– The state statute requires that stores be closed on Sundays and most holidays. Sales are state-controlled. ABC Commission notes that no ABC store employee shall sell alcoholic beverages on Labor Day and other relevant holidays. North Dakota: No statewide restrictions for Labor Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

No statewide restrictions for Labor Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Ohio – No statewide restrictions for Labor Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

No statewide restrictions for Labor Day. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. Oklahoma – Alcohol sales are forbidden on Labor Day even though liquor sales aren’t state-controlled.

– Alcohol sales are forbidden on Labor Day even though liquor sales aren’t state-controlled. Oregon – Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including Labor Day.

– Stores have the option of being open on all state holidays including Labor Day. Pennsylvania – Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. However, Labor Day sales are allowed. This year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board noted that many stores will be open through 5 p.m. today, but check your local store for specific hours.

– Pennsylvania is stricter. A growing number of grocery stores are selling beer and wine now, but liquor sales are still limited to state-run stores. However, Labor Day sales are allowed. This year, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board noted that many stores will be open through 5 p.m. today, but check your local store for specific hours. Rhode Island – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Sales are at the store owner’s discretion.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Sales are at the store owner’s discretion. South Carolina – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Call to confirm the store hours, since local store owners might change their hours for the holidays. South Dakota – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so stores can be open, but not all may choose to do so. For example, Beresford Municipal Liquor Store is closed today.

Tennessee – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Tennessean reports that the law changed in 2018 and sales are now allowed at liquor stores on Labor Day. In fact, some locals are trying to expand this to allow sales on other holidays too.

Tennessean reports Texas – Sales aren’t state-controlled. Liquor stores are open on Labor Day, but not on Christmas or New Year’s. Check with your local store for hours.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled. Liquor stores are open on Labor Day, but not on Christmas or New Year’s. Check with your local store for hours. Utah – Utah.gov notes that all state liquor stores in Utah are closed on Labor Day this year.

State liquor stores closed this Monday. Plan ahead! Happy Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/w1lcdedhyM — DABC Utah (@UTDABC) September 3, 2021

West Virginia – Sales are state-controlled. However, call your local liquor store because Labor Day sales are sometimes allowed. An ABCA document did not mention any restrictions on Labor Day.

– Sales are state-controlled. However, call your local liquor store because Labor Day sales are sometimes allowed. An ABCA document did not mention any restrictions on Labor Day. Wisconsin – Sales aren’t state-controlled, so call your local store to check on holiday hours.

– Sales aren’t state-controlled, so call your local store to check on holiday hours. Wyoming — Sales are state-controlled but some stores are open. Town & Country Supermarket Liquors, for example, is open all day on Labor Day, according to their Facebook page.

