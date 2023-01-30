Lisa Loring Dead: What Was Her Cause of Death?

Lisa Loring, the original actress who played Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family” television show, is dead at the age of 64, according to a Facebook post from a friend.

Loring also starred as Cricket Montgomery on the soap opera “As the World Turns,” according to her IMDb profile.

Her friend, Laurie Jacobson, confirmed her death in a Facebook post on January 30, 2023. She wrote that Loring’s cause of death was a “massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure.”

Loring’s agent Chris Carbaugh also confirmed her death to CNN, saying Loring “passed away on Saturday surrounded by her family.”

“She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today,” Carbaugh said. “Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world,” he told CNN.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Loring Was on Life Support for 3 Days Before Dying, Her Friend Wrote

According to Jacobson’s post, Loring was on life support for three days.

“It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring,” Jacobson wrote.

“4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

The post concluded:

Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.

According to her IMDb profile, Loring was born in 1958 “on the Kwajalein Atoll, the southernmost of the Marshall Islands.”

Friends & Fans Offered Tributes to Lisa Loring Online

Rest in Peace Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams. The original Wednesday dance with Ted Cassidy from the 1964 episode, Lurch Learns to Dance. pic.twitter.com/ri3wTorYUo — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 30, 2023

Friends and fans filled Jacobson’s comment thread with tributes to Loring.

“Lisa was always a bright ray of sunshine to be around, for me! An infectious sense of humour, and roll-with-the punches attitude, which was very much appreciated and cherished!” wrote one man.

“Sorry to hear about Lori! She was an amazing talent at such a young age! May she Rest In Peace!” wrote another.

A man commented, “Lisa was a great Wednesday; I hope she got to see the latest version of Wednesday, on Netflix. My condolences to her family, and her many friends.”

“I’m so very sorry to hear of Lori’s passing. I knew her in the mid 1970s,” another person wrote. “She was very sweet, lovely & fun. I had her come over to my home studio & photographed her. She looks so very beautiful in the shots.”

He added: “I don’t have them scanned to post. Later Lisa’s young daughter Vanessa arrived. She was the splitting image of Lisa at 5 years old when she played Wednesday. I have wonderful shots of them together. I’m so sorry Laurie & Jon for the great loss of your friend & for her Family’s great loss. May God Bless her Soul Always✨”

READ NEXT: “Bachelor” Contestant Admits to Doubt Over Zach Shallcross.