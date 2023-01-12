Lisa Marie Presley Dead: What Was Her Cause of Death?

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of singing legend Elvis Presley, is dead at the age of 54, according to a statement her mother gave to the Associated Press.

Although her official cause of death was not released, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest on January 12, 2023, according to TMZ, which first broke the news of Presley’s hospitalization and death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening, according to the Associated Press. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Heart issues also took the life of Presley’s father, Elvis Presley, at age 42. He died of a heart attack, History.com reported. On January 8, 2023, Priscilla Presley tweeted, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive ❤️”

Presley’s Pulse Was Initially Restored Using a Drug Called Epinephrine & She Was Rushed to the Hospital, Reports Say

Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told the Associated Press that paramedics “were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest.”

It took them six minutes to arrive, and they performed CPR, determining that “the patient had signs of life” and rushed her to the hospital, AP reported.

According to TMZ, her pulse was initially restored after she went into “full arrest,” and she was given epinephrine after being discovered unresponsive at her home.

Epinephrine is a drug that is used to “stimulate the heart,” along with other emergencies, WebMD reports.

Cardiac arrest is “when the heart stops beating suddenly,” according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Presley’s Housekeeper Found Her Unresponsive & Her Ex-Husband Performed CPR, Reports Say

Earlier in the day on January 12, Priscilla Presley tweeted,

My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.

According to TMZ, Presley was discovered by a housekeeper unresponsive, and her ex-husband, Danny Keough, who was living with her again, tried to perform CPR.

Paramedics were then called, and Presley, who had been suffering from stomach pains, was rushed to the hospital, according to TMZ, where she was given a pacemaker and placed on “life support.”

Presley Recently Attended an Awards Event With her Mother in Honor of the Lead Actor of the Movie, ‘Elvis’

One of Presley’s last acts was to attend the Golden Globe awards in support of Austin Butler, who played her father in the movie “Elvis,” and who won a leading actor award for the portrayal.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley was at her side, according to ET.

Presley told ET of Butler’s performance: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Lisa Marie Presley Wrote About Her Devastation Over Her Son’s Suicide, Saying That ‘Death Is Part of Life’

Lisa Marie Presley lost her only son Benjamin Keough, to suicide two years ago, according to KTLA.

She wrote an essay about his death in People Magazine, in which she said that “death is part of life whether we like it or not — and so is grieving. There is so much to learn and understand on the subject, but here’s what I know so far: One is that grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss.”

