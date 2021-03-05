Lisa Marie Presley Asks a Judge to Make Her Single Again

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, has asked a judge to speed up her divorce by declaring her single again.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on March 5, 2021, Presley’s divorce from Michael Lockwood has been pending since 2016, and she wants the divorce to be final, even though Lockwood won’t agree.

What she wants a judge to do, according to the entertainment site, is to declare her non-married while the rest of the disputed issues in the divorce carry on. Two years ago, a judge found that Presley’s post-nuptial agreement was valid, meaning she doesn’t have to pay spousal support to Lockwood, TMZ reported.

Presley is asking the judge to declare her single “so that I can move forward with my life,” TMZ reported. The technical term for the divorce action sought by Presley is a bifurcation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Presley Was Recently Granted Joint Custody of Her Twins With Lockwood

In December 2020, there was another big development in the Presley/Lockwood divorce; both parents were granted joint custody of their 12-year-old twins.

According to Taste of Country, the twins, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, were born in 2008.

According to MyNewsLA, there was a lengthy custody hearing in the matter that included the testimony of Presley’s adult daughter from another marriage, Riley Keough.

The site reported that Lockwood raised concerns in the custody case that Presley might turn to substance abuse to deal with last summer’s tragic suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough.

“Lisa Marie Presley’s son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time),” Lockwood stated in court documents, according to Taste of Country. “With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of [Presley] to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency.” A judge didn’t agree, awarding the couple joint custody of the twins.

Presley Has Been Married Four Times

This will be Presley’s fourth divorce. She was previously married to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, and Nicolas Cage.

According to Country Daily, Michael Lockwood is “an American guitarist and music producer.” He’s collaborated with many famous artists including Fiona Apple, Bijou Phillips, and Presley herself.

They were married in Japan with Danny Keough serving as best man and Priscilla Presley walking the bride down the aisle, according to Country Daily. The marriage breakdown got ugly fast and for a time the twins even lived with Priscilla Presley as allegations flew back and forth between Lockwood and Presley.

Meanwhile, Lockwood has moved on romantically, the site says, and he’s engaged to a hairstylist, to whom he became engaged in 2018.

