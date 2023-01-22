Lisa Marie Presley Funeral Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Priscilla Presley, is being honored with a Celebration of Life ceremony at her father’s Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 22. She died on January 12 of an apparent cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. The final cause of death is still pending as the coroner awaits toxicology results, according to CBS News.

Here’s how to watch Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service online.

Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial Service Starts at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

Lisa Marie Presley’s Celebration of Life service starts Sunday morning, January 22, at 8:50 a.m. local time in Memphis, which is 9:50 a.m. Eastern and 6:50 a.m. Pacific times.

According to the Graceland website, “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend. Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.

“Lisa Marie’s memorial service will take place on the front lawn of Graceland. Fans will gather on the north lawn of Graceland Mansion, adjacent to the seated area on the center lawn that will be reserved for Lisa Marie’s family and friends. Access to the north lawn will be standing room only, on a first come, first served basis as space allows.”

A live stream is available online for those who are unable to attend in person. It is embedded above and can also be viewed on Graceland’s Vimeo channel.

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland estate alongside her father and her son. Elvis was buried at Graceland when he died in 1977; Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough was buried there in 2020 when he died by suicide. Also buried in the Meditation Garden are Elvis’ parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, and his paternal grandmother Minnie Mae Presley, according to the official Graceland Facebook page. The garden also includes a memorial to Elvis’ stillborn twin brother Jessie.

Many Famous Musicians Are Mourning the Loss of Elvis’ Only Child

When news broke of Lisa Marie’s death, many celebrities and musicians took to social media to share their tributes to Elvis Presley’s only child.

Singer Dolly Parton wrote on Instagram, “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time. Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”

“It was a great joy when Lisa Marie came to Vegas. We got to talk about all the different times her dad would call my mom… talking for hours. So this evening, my heart aches for Lisa Marie’s children and her mother Priscilla. While death stings for those of us who are left behind, I’m sure that being reunited with her son and dad is absolutely glorious.🤍 My deepest sympathy and prayers are with her loved ones. #RestInPeace,” wrote singer Marie Osmond.

“Lisa Marie Presley… how heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years,” wrote singer LeAnn Rimes.

Actress Leah Remini wrote, “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, posted a photo of herself with her mother and simply put a heart in the caption, and Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”