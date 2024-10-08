Lisa Marie Presley’s Book Reveals ‘Shocking’ Michael Jackson Secret: Report

A book Lisa Marie Presley wrote before her death has revealed a secret about Michael Jackson’s sex life – he was a virgin at age 35, according to People Magazine.

Presley’s book “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir” was published on October 8 and is available on Amazon.com. It is labeled an “Oprah’s Book Club Pick.”

“Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley tells her whole story for the first time in this raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir faithfully completed by her daughter, Riley Keough,” the book caption reads.

One key revelation in the book: Presley says that Jackson told her he was a virgin before they married, People reported. Huffington Post described it as a “shocking . . . sex secret” about Jackson.

“He told me he was still a virgin,” Presley wrote in the book, according to People. “I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn’t want to make the wrong move.”

According to NBC News, Elvis Presley’s daughter died of a small bowel obstruction in January. A “cocktail” of prescription drugs killed Jackson in 2009, ABC News reported.

Lisa Marie Presley Wrote That Michael Jackson Told Her, ‘I’m Completely in Love With You,’ Reports Say

According to People Magazine, Presley and Jackson married in 1994 just weeks after she divorced Danny Keough, and she and Jackson divorced two years later.

“Michael said, ‘I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Presley said in the book, according to People.

“I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too,” she wrote, according to People.

Lisa Marie Presley Asked Her Daughter Riley Keough to Help Her Finish the Book

Presley’s daughter helped with the book.

“Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected,” Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough told People.

“What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was,” she told the magazine. “To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive.”

The book’s page on Amazon explains, “In 2022, Lisa Marie Presley asked her daughter to help finally finish her long-gestating memoir. A month later, Lisa Marie was dead, and the world would never know her story in her own words, never know the passionate, joyful, caring, and complicated woman that Riley loved and now grieved.”

The book is based on tapes that Presley recorded before she died, the page says, adding: