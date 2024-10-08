Lisa Marie Presley Kept Son Ben’s Body in Bedroom for 2 Months: Report

Lisa Marie Presley kept her deceased son Ben’s body in a bedroom in her house for two months, according to The New York Post.

The revelation came in her new posthumously published book. “From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir” was published on October 8 and is available on Amazon.com.

Presley’s daughter Riley Keough finished the book, basing it on recordings her mother made before her death in January, according to the book’s Amazon.com page.

According to the Post, after Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died of suicide in 2020, she had trouble “letting go” of him – literally.

“My house has a separate casitas bedroom and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months. There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately,” Presley wrote in her book, according to The Post. Before her death, Presley wrote on Instagram about her grief over her son’s passing.

The Book Says That Lisa Marie Presley Kept Her Son’s Body at 55 Degrees

According to the Post, Presley wrote in the book, “I felt so fortunate that there was a way that I could still parent him, delay it a bit longer so that I could become okay with laying him to rest,” noting that the room was kept at a 55-degree temperature.

Presley was torn between burying her son at Graceland or in Hawaii, the Post reported.

In the book, Presley’s daughter Riley Keough wrote that she and her mother asked a tattoo artist to come look at the tattoos on Ben’s body so they could get matching ones after he died.

“Lisa Marie Presley had just asked this poor man to look at the body of her dead son, which happened to be right next to us in the casitas,” Riley Keough wrote in the book, according to The Post.

“I’ve had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five,” she added, The Post reported.

Riley Keough Wrote That She Eventually Told Lisa Marie Presley That Keeping Ben’s Body Was Getting ‘Insane’

Eventually, Riley Keough told her mother that the situation was getting out of hand, according to the book, as described by The Post.

‘Guys,’ he seemed to be saying, ‘This is getting weird,’” Keough wrote of her brother, the Post recounted.

“Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying, ‘This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the [expletive].’”

Keough noted in the book, though, that she believed Presley needed time to “have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she’d done with her dad,” the Post reported, adding that Presley eventually opted to bury Ben at Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January of a small bowel obstruction, according to Reuters.

“In 2022, Lisa Marie Presley asked her daughter to help finally finish her long-gestating memoir,” the book’s page on Amazon reads. “A month later, Lisa Marie was dead, and the world would never know her story in her own words, never know the passionate, joyful, caring, and complicated woman that Riley loved and now grieved.”