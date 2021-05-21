Lit Handlers on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Destiny Padgett took her company, Lit Handlers, and its products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if she could get one of the investors to invest in the company.

According to the episode synopsis, “An entrepreneur from Buna, Texas, shocks the sharks with the big sales of her humble beverage coolers.”

The entrepreneur was able to pitch her product to Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Lit Handlers on “Shark Tank”:

1. Lit Handlers Keep Containers Cold or Hot

Lit Handlers are made to keep beverages, ice creams, or other containers warm or cold while also keeping your hands comfortable, according to the website.

They are differentiated from Koozies, which claim to do the same, by being made from water-resistant neoprene, the same material that most wetsuits are made out of, instead of the fabric or foam that Koozies are made out of.

The Lit handlers can also be put through the washing machine if they become soiled, but they are not dryer-safe.

2. Lit Handlers Have Pockets to Store Small Items

In the name of convenience, Lit Handlers come with small pockets that are able to store small items like lip balm or other small products that you might want to keep near your container, according to the company website.

“They have an easy to grip handle built right into the sleeve to help redistribute the weight,” the website describes. “There is also an awesome pocket inside to help keep your small essentials at bay.”

The description continues, “Easily slide your Chapstick, lighter, or even vape pen inside. These Handlers will help keep your drink cold, your hands dry and you won’t have to ask someone to ‘hold your beer’ again!”

3. There Are Multiple Designs & Sizes Available

At the time of writing, there are multiple designs and different sizes of the Lit Handlers available for purchase on the company’s website.

The categories on the website include Handlers, No Handles, Popsicle Holders, Totes, Wine and Accessories.

The regular Handlers are available in over a dozen iterations including the 8 oz Mini Rita Handlers, 12 oz Regular and Slim Can Handlers, 12 oz Small Coffee Handlers, 20oz Tumbler Handlers, Pint Size Ice Cream Handlers, and 1/2 Galon Hydro Holders.

4. Prices Vary Across All Products & Multiple Designs Are Available

Of course, with the totally different designs and sizes, the Lit Handlers have completely different prices.

The 1/2 Gallon Jug Carrying Handler, for instance, is sold for $24.99 in any of the designs, while the 8 oz. Handlers are only $9.49 to purchase at the time of writing.

The popsicle holders come in either Mermaid or Shark forms in different colors, and they are sold for $4.99. The Pint Size Ice Cream Handlers, which come with a pocket for a spoon, can be purchased for $8.99.

5. The Company Is Dealing With Warehouse Flooding

At the time of writing, the Lit Handlers Facebook makes it clear that the company is dealing with flooding in the warehouse and has not been fulfilling as many orders as they would have liked.

“We are so sorry but orders will not be going out today. We have five more days of rain and need to fix this first,” the caption on the video shared reads. The video clearly shows that the warehouse floor is covered in water, while the merchandise does appear to be mostly safe from the water.

The May 21, 2021 episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” is the season finale. The show will return on Fridays in the fall.

