Cause of Death Released for Street Racing Reality Show Star, 33

Lizzy Musi, the 33-year-old star of a street racing reality show, has died, according to a June 27 Facebook post from her father.

Musi appeared on Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” a series that showcases street racers, according to the channel’s website.

“Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight . Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle,” Pat Musi wrote. “At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. we will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Musi’s cause of death was breast cancer, according to E! News. In April 2024, Musi wrote on Instagram, “The month of APRIL marks a full year since I got diagnosed with Stage 4 Triple negative breast cancer.”

E! News reported that Mussi and her father starred together on the “Street Outlaws” show.

Lizzy Musi Shared Updates of Her Cancer Treatments on Facebook, Saying She Was ‘Enjoying These Days Here While I Can’

Lizzy Musi’s Facebook page says she lived in Mooresville, North Carolina. She last posted on the page on May 24, giving a shout-out to another racer.

On May 1, she posted a photo showing her in a hospital room and wrote, “Well first day for my new treatment!”

In April, she wrote a tribute to her dad for his birthday. “Phew! We been through a lot. All the good and some bad but here we are,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t be where I am at if it wasn’t for you. I didn’t go to driving school to learn out to drive a car but I had one guy in my corner this whole time showing me how it’s done and that is you. I’m still learning everyday.”

In January, she wrote on Facebook, “One more full day here in St.Thomas & then headed straight to Houston for Ct Scan, Liver Biopsy then chemo 🥴 enjoying these days here while I can 🏝️”

In November 2023, Lizzy Musi Revealed That Her Liver ‘Was No Longer Responding to Treatment’

In November 2023, she wrote on Facebook, “Good news: Lymph nodes remain clear, breast tumor continues to shrink. No nfurther progression. Bad news: My liver is no longer responding to treatment and tumors have increased in size. I chose to be put on another clinical trial. So I will be starting that new journey soon. Trust in the Lord.”

In April 2023, she wrote, “Today I had to do an MRI of my brain. I don’t do good with MRI’s plus my IV was kinda uncomfortable and it hurt some. Probably one of the worst scans I had to do 🥴 Anxiety started kicking in, but I went to my heart room with God and it was all okay then.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lizzy Musi. A talented and dedicated drag racer, an exceptional person, and a role model to all in the motorsports industry and community. We at JEGS extend our condolences to the Musi family,” JEGS Performance wrote on X.