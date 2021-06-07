Is Logan Paul Dating Josie Canseco?

On Sunday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. returned to the ring to fight YouTube star Logan Paul.

Mayweather Jr., as fans well know, is undefeated in 50 professional fights and has been boxing for over 25 years.

And with all eyes on the fight, fans undoubtedly grew curious about Paul’s personal life. Is he in a relationship? Does he have a girlfriend?

Here’s what we know:

Logan Paul & Josie Canseco Break Up

There is no indication on social media or by any recent interviews or accounts that Logan Paul is dating anyone. His most recent girlfriend was Josie Canseco, who is the daughter of former baseball player Jose Canseco.

In January 2020, TMZ announced that Canseco was dating Paul after moving on from Brody Jenner. At the time, the outlet wrote, “Josie and Logan are already crossing milestones, they were spotted together for the first time Sunday at the famous Rose Bowl flea market. That’s a huge step as far as dating in L.A. goes … we know it sounds lame, but it’s a thing.”

In October 2020, according to HITC, Canseco and Paul celebrated a six-month anniversary after spending some time apart and getting back together in May 2020.

Canseco has 1.2 million Instagram followers and modeled for Playboy in June 2016, according to HITC. The Florida native spoke to the New York Post in December 2018, and said of her father, “I love my dad and I am proud of where I come from. Growing up, there was a lot of pressure to live up to certain expectations and money as if I was rich and stuff. It was a bit of a façade. I didn’t want people to know the struggle because it was out of my power — for example, the bankruptcy or [times] he was arrested.”

She said of her life and career, “I’m so grateful for everything I went through. We learn from the hardships.”

Paul Is Rumored to Be Dating a TikTok Star

As reported by LAD Bible, rumors suggest Paul “could be” dating TikTok star Charley Jordan, but these findings have yet to be corroborated by Paul or any other sources.

Sports Keeda stated that the two have been seen together “multiple times in recent weeks.”

Jordan, an influencer, has 6.3 million followers on TikTok, and 4.6 million Instagram followers.

According to Your Tango, rumors that the two are dating began to swirl in April 2021.

When Jordan spoke to The Sync on April 22, she said that she is not dating Paul, but in the words of the outlet, “speculation is continuing to grow.”

Paul, 26, spoke to USA Today in early June about his fight with Mayweather. He said of fighting the boxing champion, “Ready? I’m younger, I’m longer, I’m stronger, I’m more powerful than him and I want it more.”

Paul added, “People are so quick to assume that I suck. Imagine for one second, hypothetically, that over the last year in a half I got really good at the sport.”