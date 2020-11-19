WATCH: Giuliani Sweats Hair Dye During Live Presser, Twitter Mistakes it for Blood

During a press conference on Thursday, Rudy Giuliani was sweating profusely, which caused hair dye to drip down his face in long brown streaks. Many on Twitter mistook the hair dye for blood, causing confusion and meme-creations to ensue.

Giuliani’s sweating mishap came about right as he was doing an impersonation from the iconic film My Cousin Vinny. He said in part,

“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorites law movies because [the main actor, Joe Pesci] comes from Brooklyn. When the nice lady who said she saw – and then he says to her … ‘How many fingers do I got up?’ and she says ‘Uh, three.’ Well, she was too far away to see it was only two. These people were farther away than my cousin Vinny was from the witness,” Giuliani says. “They couldn’t see a thing.”

WATCH: Video Shows Hair Dye Dripping Down Giuliani’s Face as He Sweats; Many on Twitter Mistook it for Blood

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

The video above shows how hair dye streaked down Giuliani’s face as he was sweating during the press conference. “Giuliani’s lizard blood is seeping through his host skin,” one person tweeted in response to a video of the incident.

“Rudy Giuliani appears to have blood coming out of his wherever,” another person tweeted.

“I just caught the end of that supposed news conference on Fox news because CNN wouldn’t air it,they said it was too crazy and they may be right,” a user tweeted. “Giuliani was sweating freaking bullets and was that blood running down his face from his right temple? I haven’t even gotten to the BS”

This is a developing post and will be updated.