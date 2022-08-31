What Time Does ‘Lord of the Rings’ Premiere on Amazon Prime?

Some people might be confused when they hear about “Lord of the Rings” coming to Amazon Prime. Are all the episodes being released at once or one week at a time? Exactly what time (and date) does the show premiere? If you’re curious about how to watch “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” right away, we have all the details, including the premiere times in different time zones.

‘Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ Premieres a Little Earlier Than You Might Expect

“Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power” is a Prime Video Exclusive series that will run for eight episodes. The first trailer was revealed in February 2022 during the third quarter of the Super Bowl LVI. The second season is already listed on IMDb Pro and is marked as being in pre-production. Fans are expecting a lot of amazing things from the series.

The series is advertised as premiering this Friday, September 2. However, Prime Video has decided to release the episodes a bit earlier. The first two episodes of the series will drop on Prime Video in the United States on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. New episodes will then be released a little later: every Thursday at 9 p.m. Pacific and every Friday at 12 a.m. Eastern.

Here are the official release times depending on where you live:

Week One Schedule:

6 p.m. Pacific, Thursday, September 1

9 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, September 1

2 a.m. UK, Friday, September 2

3 a.m. CEST, Friday, September 2

6:30 a.m. IST, Friday, September 2

10 a.m. JST, Friday, September 2

11 a.m. AU, Friday, September 2

1 p.m. NZ, Friday, September 2

Week Two Schedule Through to Season Finale:

9 p.m. Pacific, Thursdays

12 a.m. Eastern, Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil, Fridays

5 a.m. UK, Fridays

6 a.m. CEST, Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST, Fridays

1 p.m. JST, Fridays

2 p.m. AU, Fridays

4 p.m. NZ, Fridays

Want to be one of the first people to watch the series? On August 31, there will be free screenings of the first two episodes in cinemas worldwide for one night only. Click here to find a nearby theatre.

The History of ‘The Rings of Power’

A new trailer for the series was dropped on YouTube on August 23, and hype for the series from the general public really started growing. Fans are excited to see what this series is going to bring.

Play

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Official Trailer | Prime Video Watch the Official Trailer for #TheRingsOfPower now. Join us in Middle-earth on September 2. Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events… 2022-08-23T13:00:23Z

According to Deadline, Amazon acquired the TV rights to “The Lord of the Rings” for $250 million in November 2017. This was a payment just for the rights and didn’t include any development or budget costs. In February 2022, Screenrant reported that the show’s first season alone will cost $462 million.

Amazon Prime’s description for the series is as follows:

…The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The cast includes:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Peter Mullan as King Durin III

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir

Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows

Head to IMDb to view the full cast list.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Early Countdown to Christmas Lineup