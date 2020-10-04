Lori Vallow Recorded Saying JJ Vallow Was ‘Safe and Happy’

In tonight’s episode of 48 Hours, new evidence against the podcasting “cult” mom Lori Vallow will be examined, including a phone call that was recorded with a friend of hers during which she said her son JJ Vallow was “safe and happy,” CBS News reported.

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell first made headlines in late 2019 after JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two of Vallow’s children, were reported missing by family members. CBS News reported that police departments across the nation and the FBI worked to find the children, but Vallow would not comment on where her children were.

Tylee Ryan was last seen on September 8, 2019 at Yellowstone National Park with her mother and her uncle Alex according to Inside Edition, and JJ Vallow was last seen on September 23, 2019 at his elementary school. The next day, according to EastIdahoNews.com, Vallow called the school to tell them that she would be homeschooling her son from then on.

Since then, both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell have been arrested, though they have not been charged in the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Remains were found on Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020, according to Inside Edition.

Lori Vallow Was Recorded Saying JJ Vallow Was ‘Safe and Happy’ After He Died

Tylee and JJ had become two of the most famous missing children in 2020. What happened to them? @JonVigliotti investigates, tonight at 10/9c. https://t.co/gOnkSrole6 pic.twitter.com/KhMTeqXNVw — 48 Hours (@48hours) October 3, 2020

Lori Vallow’s bes tfriend, Melanie Gibb, has helped police in the investigation, according to CBS News. CBS News consultant Moergan Loew told 48 Hours that Gibb was “the key” to Vallow being arrested.

According to the article, Lori Vallow called Melanie Gibb on November 26, 2019 and asked her best friend to say that JJ was with her. When Gibb began to suspect the child might not be okay, she confronted Vallow and Daybell in a taped phone conversation. At one point, she asked “Is JJ safe?”

“He is safe and happy,” Vallow responded during the December 8 phone call.

The children were already dead and their remains were buried at that point, according to 48 Hours.

Vallow Is Charged With Multiple Counts of a Felony and Multiple Misdemeanors

In a phone call that was secretly recorded, Lori Vallow Daybell's best friend confronted her about the whereabouts of Lori’s 7-year-old son JJ. Join us, tonight at 10/9c. https://t.co/g96cWFHBgW pic.twitter.com/QQreLrEgDB — 48 Hours (@48hours) October 3, 2020

Both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell face charges of two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence, according to KTVB 7. Vallow is also facing charges that include misdemeanors for contempt, resisting and obstructing justice as well as criminal solicitation to commit a crime.

An affidavit of probable cause states that Lori Vallow told Gibbs that she believed JJ had become a zombie and later called Tylee a zombie as well. Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, according to the affidavit, told friends that they believed their mission was to rid the world of zombies.

Daybell faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to USA Today. Vallow faces more time, as she has been charged with more crimes.

USA Today reported that authorities stated they were submitting one charge of conspiracy to commit murder against Lori Vallow in connection with her ex-husband, Charles Vallow’s death. Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in July 2019.

Inside Edition reported that on September 10, 2020, Lori Vallow was arraigned on the charges she faced and pleaded not guilty. The report said her trial is set for April 2021.

Both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are currently behind bars awaiting their trials.

READ NEXT: Todd Mullis Sentenced To Life In Prison For Wife’s Murder