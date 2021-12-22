Lorne Michaels Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lorne Michaels’ net worth is $500 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is the television producer best known for creating “Saturday Night Live.”

He has been named an honoree at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors. As Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a press release, “Lorne Michaels created the most enduring ‘must-see television’ with ‘Saturday Night Live,’ a show that is both mirror and muse for life in America.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Michaels Created ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Produces for NBC

Celebrity Net Worth puts Michaels’ yearly salary at $30 million, though there is not a clear path to that number. He is perhaps best known for the creation of “Saturday Night Live” and his television production work.

According to his IMDb account, he often works with “Saturday Night Live’ alum. He produces on some of its current castmembers side projects, such as Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill,” Cecily Strong’s “Schmigadoon!” and Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan.”

He has also produced for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

2. Michaels Produced Films for Paramount & NBCUniversal

Michaels is also a film producer. For years he had a partnership with Paramount producing films such as “Wayne’s World,” “Tommy Boy” and “A Night at the Roxbury,” reported Celebrity Net Worth. That partnership ended in April 2018, signing a development deal with NBC Universal.

According to the outlet, starting in 1999, all cast members’ contracts included a clause that would give his production company, SNL Films, “first option on the actor’s first three movies.”

3. Michaels Started His Career As A Television Writer

After Michaels graduated from the University of Toronto, he moved to Los Angeles reported Biography.com. Some of his early credits on IMDb include “Barris & Company,” “The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show,” “Rowan& Martin’s Laugh-In” and “The Jim Nabors Hour.”

In 1970, Biography.com said he partnered with fellow Canadian Hart Pomerants to create “The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour” for the Canadian Broadcasting Company. The series was short-lived, but in 1975 he was hired to create a show to replace reruns of “The Tonight Show” leading to the creation of the famous sketch show.

4. Michaels Owns 2 New York Properties

Michaels owns an apartment in the city and a house in East Hampton, according to Celebrity Net Worth which cited tax records.

The outlet reported his apartment in The Brentmore overlooks Central Park. The building has boasted a star-studded list of residents including Robert De Niro, Sting and Clive Davis. Celebrity Net Worth added that sale comps would place his apartment’s property value at around $25 million.

The 77-year-old had his house custom built in Amagansett, New York, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sitting on a little more than 3-acres, the outlet wrote, “It has an enormous lawn and is a short walk down a private path to the beach.”

5. Michaels Has Been Married 3 Times

In his personal life, Michaels has been married three times. According to Biography.com, he was married to Rosie Schuster from 1973 to 1980 and Susan Forristal from 1984 to 1987 before marrying Alice Barry.

He married Barry, his former assistant, in 1992 when he was 50 years old. Together they share three children – Sophie, Edward and Henry.

