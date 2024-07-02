‘One Direction’ Star Louis Tomlinson’s Gray Hair Shocks Fans After Viral Video

Former “One Direction” star Louis Tomlinson’s gray hair is getting the attention of fans.

According to Page Six, the former member of the band “One Direction” is only 32, but he went viral on June 30 when fans noticed that he had traded his “shaggy brunette cut” for gray hair at England’s Euros game. Photos show Tomlinson’s hair has especially gone gray around the temples.

Page Six described fans as freaking out over Tomlinson’s gray hair, but a review of posts on X shows people have mixed opinions of it, although some fans were shocked. “I was not prepared to see Louis Tomlinson with gray hair. What year are we in ?” wrote one woman on X.

“Wdym Louis Tomlinson has gray hair now? I feel so old,” wrote another.

According to US Weekly, Tomlinson showed off the gray hair at the Glastonbury Festival on June 30 when he was interviewed by BBC, and the video went viral.

Photos on Getty Images show that Tomlinson’s hair was brown in 2023.

Tomlinson was only 18 when he became famous along with other “One Direction” band members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, Page Six reported. According to Web MD, Tomlinson’s gray hair is only slightly before schedule; people of Caucasian descent tend to start getting gray hair in their mid-30s, the site reported.

The BBC Ran the Video Because Louis Tomlinson Brought a TV to Watch the Game

The BBC published the video with the intent of focusing on Tomlinson bringing a TV to the game.

“What a LEGEND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽ @Louis_Tomlinson brought a TV to #glastonbury to watch the England game,” BBC wrote on X, sharing the video. “The festival had announced it wouldn’t be screening the match anywhere at Worthy Farm.”

Yet all fans wanted to talk about was Tomlinson’s gray hair, not his television.

Some Fans Wrote That They Liked Louis Tomlinson’s Gray Hair

Fans expressed differing opinions about Tomlinson’s gray-haired look.

“Louis Tomlinson having gray hair🥹 13 year old maysee would love that her favorite man is living a good life and growing older happily,” wrote one fan on X.

X soon filled up with comments. “Hey guess what. Louis Tomlinson has gray hair. Why such a big deal? Would you rather he dyed it and pretended it wasn’t something natural to have gray hair. Gray hair can come in at different times. Why shouldn’t he embrace it when it makes him look so much more distinguished,” a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote on X, “@Louis_Tomlinson keep up the good work on the gray hair, it in fact: very hot.”

Another fan wrote, “@Louis_Tomlinson, babyboy, if you’re not letting anything else bother you or stop you, why are you letting some gray hair trip you up?! (Especially when it just adds to your charm & gives a sneak peek at how much more handsome you’ll be when you’re older😘)”

his gray hair is so special to me & so beautiful. i get so emotional over it because I get so overwhelmed with gratitude that we exist at the same time as louis tomlinson & that he has chosen to share himself with all of us & we get the chance to love him & age with him. pic.twitter.com/Q90Jm3dP0B — harper 🌸🩵 (@pinkandblue2818) July 16, 2023

Yet another fan wrote on X, “louis tomlinson having gray hair is making me feel 500 years old.”

However, another fan wrote, “his gray hair is so special to me & so beautiful. i get so emotional over it because I get so overwhelmed with gratitude that we exist at the same time as louis tomlinson & that he has chosen to share himself with all of us & we get the chance to love him & age with him.”