A1 Drops Serious Hint About Reuniting With Lyrica

In another twist in one of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s most tortured love stories, A1 paid tribute to his estranged wife Lyrica Anderson in an Instagram post on her 32nd birthday.

After wishing the mother of his child the happiest of birthdays, A1, 33, continued to say that he would like to spend “forever” with Anderson. A1 admitted that the couple had been through their “ups and downs” but his love remained.

A1 Says that He Would Be ‘Nothing’ Without Lyrica

A1 continued by saying that he would be “nothing” without Anderson. He added, “Thank you for bringing our amazing son into the world. Thank you for not letting up on this thing called love. Even though you block me every other day when you get mad. I still love you.” A1 also encouraged his followers to go online and purchase some of Anderson’s new skincare products.

A Mysterious Person Gave Anderson a Wad of $100 Bills for Her Birthday

At the time of writing, it doesn’t appear as though Anderson has blocked A1 as she is one of the more than 26,000 people who have liked the post. Anderson posted a video on her page showing her receiving a purse as a birthday gift as the hand of the camera person appears to give a wad of $100 bills.

Anderson & A1 Have Not Said if They Will be Returning to Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood

It’s still not clear if Anderson and A1 will be returning for Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood in 2021. Anderson, 31, has been estranged from her husband A1 Bentley, 33, since 2019. The couple share a 2-year-old son together, Ocean Zion Bentley, 2. The pair split after Bentley admitted to cheating on his wife with a woman named Summer Bunni.

Anderson Says the Song ‘Plot Twist’ Is About Someone New

Earlier in December 2020, Anderson admitted in an interview with Hollywood Life that the song “Plot Twist” from her August 2020 album Bad Hair Day was about dating someone new.

Anderson told the website, “I moved and I met someone else and I was like confused now because I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m like, ending that [relationship] but I met someone else I’m feeling, but it’s like, ‘What do I do with this?'” She added, “Every song was a piece of an emotion recording it — every song is special to me, [it] means something.”

On “Plot Twist,” Anderson sang, via Genius, “Plot twist, you push me in the arms of someone, oh-ooh/Playing Russian roulette with the wrong gun/Now I’m asking him.”

Anderson Says the Song ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ by Drake Reflects Her Mood for All of 2020

Also in December 2020, Anderson told The Wall Street Journal that her favorite song of 2020 was, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” by Drake and Lil Durk. Anderson said of the track, “The title of this song has literally been my mood especially during the pandemic. I’ve laughed and I’ve cried. But the song and beat give a sense of motivation. Who doesn’t like a good Drake song?”

