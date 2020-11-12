‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Grieving Loss of Rapper Mo3

A Love & Hip Hop star is grieving the loss of Dallas, Texas rapper Mo3. Akbar V, who is part of the Atlanta cast, took to Instagram to express sadness about the loss the rapper, who is believed to have been shot on November 11 while driving on a Dallas highway. His death has not been confirmed by police but there have been posts throughout social media saying he has died.

When news hit that he was shot, Akbar posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Whatever the circumstances I need u to pull threw Osama.” It seems that Akbar then learned that Mo3 died because she then wrote: “My dog my baby ima miss u bro @hotboymo3 that s*** hurt my feelings. [You] made me cry” under a video of them together.

There have been many comments under his last Instagram post saying “RIP” as well.

Dallas police gave Heavy a statement regarding the shooting:

“…an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car. The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle.”

While people on social media have posted that Mo3, born Melvin Noble, has died, the police are not confirming the identity of the deceased.

“The name of the deceased victim will not be released until pending next of kin notification,” the Dallas Police Department told Heavy.

Urban Islandz was the first to report that Noble had died.

“Multiple sources confirmed with Urban Islandz on Wednesday that Mo3 was driving on a busy freeway when another car pulled up next to him and started spraying his vehicle with bullets,” they reported. “We’re told the shooting caused a melee on the highway with other motorists scrambling to get away from the scene. The local rapper’s car ultimately crashing into the concrete barrier before coming to a halt.”

Mo3 Is the Second Rapper That Has Been Shot This Week

On November 6, 2020, rapper King Von was shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia, Atlanta police confirmed to Heavy. The 26-year-old rapper was gunned down during a shootout that happened after an argument outside Monaco Hookah Lounge.

Atlanta police told us:

It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers. At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle. The investigation into this incident remains open and very active.

There was outrage on social media recently when Von’s autopsy photo began circulating online. Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha even sounded off about the graphic visual being leaked.

“What an evil sick fk u have to be to take autopsy photos of a deceased man…then to actually post them…that man got a family!” she tweeted. “How disrespectful. Smfh I hope they throw yo a** in jail and lock away the key. Smh I’m so sick of people.”

Since his death, 22-year-old Timothy Leeks has been arrested and charged with his murder.

