‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Claims Child’s Father is Ashamed of Her

Alexis Skyy publicly bashed the father of her daughter on social media. In an Instagram post, Skyy slammed Brandon Medford and said he is ashamed of their two-year-old daughter, Alaiya Grace, due to her disability.

“Let them know how embarrassed you are of your child because she has special needs!!!” the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star commented under one of Medford’s photos.

She also commented: “And how you only post your other daughter.”

Their daughter has hydrocephalus, a condition that causes buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain according to Mayo Clinic. She was born three months premature as well and only weighed one pound. In January 2019, Alaiya Grace had to undergo an emergency surgery after she began vomiting uncontrollably while she and Skyy were on a flight, TMZ reported. She ended up having a procedure to fix a “malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids.”

Medford hasn’t responded to Skyy’s claims.

Brandon Medford Revealed How he Found Out About Daughter With Alexis Skyy

While starring on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Alexis Skyy claimed that rapper Fetty Wap was the father of her child. In December 2020, it was revealed that the “My Way” rapper was actually not the father. The truth was exposed after Medford commented under a picture of Skyy and her daughter saying “Daddy’s Girl” with a heart emoji, which was captured and shared by The Shade Room.

During a recent interview on rapper Maino’s “Kitchen Talk The Podcast” show, he shared how he felt when he found out he had a child.

“I was shocked. Then I was actually excited to know that I do have a little girl in this world and I could become her father.

Medford said he doesn’t know why it took Skyy so long to ask him to take a paternity test.

Alexis Skyy Claimed That Brandon Medford Isn’t Present in Their Daughter’s Life

Skyy told The Shade Room that Medford hasn’t been active in their daughter’s life. The Long Island, New York native said that after Medford found out he was the father, he wanted to be in a relationship with Skyy and have a family. She said when she declined the relationship, he became “spiteful.” She claimed that he hasn’t been financially providing and even missed her recent birthday party. Skyy also accused him of being violent with her on two separate occasions but she didn’t call the police.

“I don’t want any money from him,” she told The Shade Room. “I just want him to be a father. Obviously, I thought Fetty was her dad. Unfortunately, he’s not s*** happens.”

She also denied that claims that she took a long time to ask Medford to take a paternity test. She said she had approached Medford to take a paternity test two years ago. She claimed he didn’t oblige until she bought a car from him. She recently said that the car she bought was sold to her without legit license plates and threw insults at Medford’s dealership on her Instagram story.

READ NEXT: Cardi B Speaks Out Against Upcoming ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Episode