Alexis Skyy Gets Into Noise Complaint Beef With a ‘Karen’

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy got into a beef with one of her neighbors over an alleged noise complaint. Skyy’s Instagram followers referred to the neighbor as a “Karen.”

A “Karen” is defined by the Urban Dictionary as, “Middle aged woman, typically blonde, makes solutions to others’ problems an inconvenience to her although she isn’t even remotely affected.”

Skyy Was Forced to Tell Her Neighbor That She Was Not Renting the Home

Skyy, 26, can be heard in an Instagram Live video that was shared by The Shade Room, dealing with the problematic neighbor. The neighbor was making a noise complaint and said that her parents were sleeping in the home. The woman said that Skyy, known for her well-publicized relationship with rapper Fetty Wap, was renting the home. Skyy said, “I own the house! I own the house. Why does it matter??!!”

One person noted in the comments, “I hate when they make it seem like it’s impossible for black people to own a house.”

Prior to ‘Karen’ Video, Skyy Was Posting About Her Dream Vacation to Mexico

Prior to posting about the noise complaint and the altercation with “Karen.” Skyy posted a video showing her dancing with her brother as part of his birthday celebration. In the days, Skyy posted photos showing her on vacation in Mexico. As Atlanta Black Star pointed out, one fan commented on one of Skyy’s bikini shots saying, “Girl, you make Mexico hot.”

During the vacation, Skyy posted a rare photo of her daughter Alaiya to celebrate the little girl’s 3rd birthday. The day after her daughter’s birthday, Skyy tweeted, “My daughter got me and that all she will ever need.” When Alaiya was born three months premature in January 2018, Skyy claimed that Fetty Wap was the girl’s father. Skyy later confirmed that this was not the case.

The ‘Karen’ Phenomonen Caught Fire as a Meme in 2020

In 2020, as videos of “Karens” across the country began to spread online, Time Magazine’s Cady Lang wrote of the phenomenon, “Visuals of Karens exploiting their privilege when things don’t go their way have become Internet shorthand of late for a particular kind of racial violence white women have instigated for centuries — following a long and troubling legacy of white women in the country weaponizing their victimhood.”

While Robin Abcarian of the Los Angeles Times wrote in August 2020, “Because Karen is white, she faces few meaningful repercussions. Embarrassing videos posted on social media is usually as bad as it gets for Karen.”

